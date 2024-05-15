Nigerian labor unions rally against extreme electricity tariff increases

(MENAFN) Protests have erupted across Nigeria as labor unions rally against significant hikes in electricity tariffs, prompting demonstrators to blockade the offices of the national electricity regulator and various power companies. The unrest follows the removal of state subsidies on electricity, with the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) issuing a two-week ultimatum to the government, demanding the reversal of recent tariff increases.



At the heart of the unions' demands is the restoration of previous electricity rates and an end to what they deem as unfair categorization of consumers into bands. They also seek a return to proper corporate governance within the electricity sector. These calls for action coincide with the Nigerian government's implementation of austerity measures, led by President Bola Tinubu, in response to economic challenges such as declining investment and widespread oil theft.



Authorities have disclosed that electricity rates for certain consumers more than doubled in April, while the government anticipates saving a significant sum, estimated at least USD788 million, from subsidy eliminations this year. However, these measures, coupled with the controversial removal of fuel subsidies, have contributed to soaring inflation rates, reaching nearly 30 percent last month—the highest recorded in almost three decades, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics.

