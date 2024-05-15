Iranian Air Force commander stresses readiness to counter threats

(MENAFN) The Iranian Air Force Commander recently reiterated the robust readiness of Iran's aerial military branch to effectively counter any potential threats that may arise. Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, speaking at a gathering, emphasized the Air Force's preparedness to tackle adversities with the full support of its dedicated personnel.



General Vahedi underscored the heightened state of preparedness within the Air Force, attributing much of it to the presence and experience of seasoned veterans who form an integral part of the force. He praised the exemplary performance of the younger generation of servicemen, noting their current peak efficiency and readiness to serve.



Highlighting the commitment of the Air Force's personnel to the cause of the Islamic Revolution, General Vahedi asserted that the youth within the force remain steadfast in their dedication to safeguarding Iran against external threats. He reiterated the force's readiness to confront and repel any hostile actions posed by adversaries.



General Vahedi also acknowledged the significant role played by veterans, particularly the courageous aviators of the Air Force during the Sacred Defense era, in shaping the esteemed stature and resilience of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He emphasized the importance of honoring and recognizing the contributions of these veterans by fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of their service and sacrifice among the public.



Earlier in May, the commander had affirmed the heightened state of readiness of the Army Air Force, reassuring the nation of its capability to thwart enemy threats round the clock.

