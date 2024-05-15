Ukrainian intel leader claims frontline condition is on edge

(MENAFN) In an interview with the New York Times, Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (GUR), has issued a stark warning about the precariousness of Ukraine's battlefield position as Russia continues to make territorial gains. Budanov described the situation as "on the edge," with Moscow's recent offensive resulting in the seizure of multiple villages in the northern part of Ukraine's Kharkov Region.



The Kharkov Region has served as a strategic launching point for cross-border attacks into Russia's Belgorod Region, making its loss a significant blow to Ukrainian defenses. Budanov suggested that Russia's apparent intention behind the offensive is to stretch Ukrainian reserves thin, potentially creating an opportunity to capture Chasov Yar, a strategically vital city in the Donbass region.



Budanov emphasized the critical nature of the current situation, stating that with each passing hour, the risk of escalation grows. While expressing confidence in Ukraine's ability to stabilize the situation, he warned of Russia's potential incursion into Sumy Region, located northwest of Kharkov, within days.



Acknowledging Russia's "tactical successes" in the area, Ukrainian military leadership has deployed reserves to counter the offensive. However, Budanov cautioned that this redeployment may weaken defenses in other areas, posing additional challenges for Ukrainian forces.

