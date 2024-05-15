French footballer Olivier Giroud signs with Los Angeles Football Club

(MENAFN) Olivier Giroud is set to embark on a new chapter in his illustrious football career, as he prepares to join Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) with a contract that extends through 2025, along with an option for an additional year until 2026.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the move, Giroud shared his excitement about joining LAFC and conveyed his eagerness to showcase his talents in front of the passionate supporters, including the renowned 3252 fan group.



"I am delighted and excited to join LAFC. I can't wait to get to Los Angeles and to play in front of the 3252 and all of the incredible fans," Giroud stated in a declaration.



Giroud brings with him a wealth of experience and a decorated resume, having enjoyed successful stints with Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan. Throughout his career spanning over 700 games, he has amassed an impressive tally of nearly 300 goals and clinched a total of 11 major trophies.



Notably, Giroud played a pivotal role in Chelsea's triumphs in the 2021 UEFA Champions League and the UEFA 2019 Europa League, contributing significantly to the club's success on the European stage.



On the international front, the 37-year-old forward has left an indelible mark, playing a key role in France's historic victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and their subsequent triumph in the UEFA 2021 Nations League. His experience and leadership qualities make him a valuable addition to any squad, and his arrival at LAFC is poised to inject further talent and depth into the team's roster.

