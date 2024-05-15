Russians Injure 1,341 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of May 15, 2024, Russian invaders have killed 546 children in Ukraine and injured another 1,341.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



“More than 1,887 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of May 15, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 546 children were killed and more than 1,341 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 531, Kharkiv - 370, Kherson - 150, Dnipropetrovsk - 139, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia - 108, Mykolaiv - 105.

On May 14, two girls aged eight and 12 and two boys aged 12 and 14 were injured as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian army.

As Ukrinform reported, 22 people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a series of Russian shelling on May 14.