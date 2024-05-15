Enemy Attacks Four Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day, One Person Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, Russian invaders fired on four settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person.
The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Kherson, Antonivka, Mykhailivka, and Novooleksandrivka came under enemy fire.
A private house and a warehouse were damaged.
One person died and another was injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin emphasized.
As reported, on the night of May 14, Russians fired a missile attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
