Enemy Attacks Four Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day, One Person Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, Russian invaders fired on four settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Kherson, Antonivka, Mykhailivka, and Novooleksandrivka came under enemy fire.

A private house and a warehouse were damaged.

Two civilians killed in Russian shelling ofregion

One person died and another was injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin emphasized.

As reported, on the night of May 14, Russians fired a missile attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.