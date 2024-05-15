Agency Head Proposes Establishment Of Fintech Regional Centres For Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



This year, it is planned to create regional centres for fintechsin Baku, Sumgayit, and Ganja, Inara Valiyeva, the head of theInnovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry ofDigital Development and Transport, said at the Fintech Summit, Azernews reports.

According to her, this process will be further expanded in thecoming years.

"In addition, together with the Central Bank, we are alsoworking in the field of legislation to facilitate access tofinance. You know that a fund has been established in this regard sometimes problems arise with payments related to this fund. Inorder to overcome these difficulties, it is imperative that alegislative basis for venture investments be created. In parallelwith this, there is active work on the creation of the secondventure fund in Azerbaijan."

Valiyeva noted that there are also angel investment funds formaking investments in this sector.

"There are already 3 such funds operating in our country the activity of angel investor funds is not to our liking,we expect them to be more active. Currently, 30-35% of the startupswe cover are in fintech. This is not surprising. Because now themost active area is the financial sector."