Azerbaijan Accelerates Digital Revolution, Reaching Over 65% Of Population With Digital Ids

At the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference held inBaku, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, SamirMammadov, revealed that 65% of Azerbaijan's population utilisesdigital ID, Azernews reports.

Mammadov underscored the Azerbaijani government's commitment todigitalization, citing the formulation of a comprehensivedevelopment strategy focused on digital government, society, andbusiness. The aim is to expand digitalization initiatives inalignment with this strategy.

"A development strategy related to digitalization has beenprepared in the country. The strategy includes three pillars:digital government, society, and business. Our goal is to expandthe scope of digitalization based on this strategy," Samir Mammadovsaid.

Highlighting the digital infrastructure progress, Mammadov notedthat 90% of households in Baku now have access to broadband fibreoptic internet, with an overall national coverage of 74%. Heemphasised the importance of establishing reliable infrastructureto support Azerbaijan's digital transformation, expressing optimismabout the collaborative efforts yielding positive outcomes.

"Reliable infrastructure for transformation should be built inAzerbaijan. Work is also being done in this direction, and I thinkthat more positive results will be achieved as a result of jointactivities," he emphasised.

Moreover, Mammadov stated that 500 small and medium-sizedbusinesses in Azerbaijan are receiving support for digitizationefforts. He emphasised the role of digitization in fosteringeconomic development, providing enhanced access to services andinformation. Efforts are underway to broaden digitizationinitiatives and ensure accessibility to various services, with aparticular focus on supporting business entities.

"It provides access to services and information. We are tryingto expand activities in digitization, to ensure the accessibilityof many services. In this regard, work is underway to supportbusiness entities," the minister said.