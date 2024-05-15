ZEE Entertainment to broadcast DP World ILT20 Season 3, live on TV & OTT platform ZEE5, beginning from Saturday, 11 January 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th May, 2024: Season 3 of the DP World International League T20 will begin from Saturday, 11 January 2025. The 34-match tournament will run for a month with the final to be played on Sunday, 9 February 2025.



Season 2 of DP World International League T20 (ILT20) was the second most-watched T20 cricket league globally, with a total of 348 million unique viewers from around the world. Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts in India and around the world can exclusively watch the LIVE action on ZEE’s linear TV channels, OTT platform ZEE5 and on its syndicate partners’ TV and digital networks across the world.



The Season 3 announcement comes at the back of a hugely successful Season 2 (2024) which concluded with the MI Emirates lifting the iconic DP World ILT20 trophy played at Dubai International Stadium on 17 February 2024.



The 34-match event will be played at the three iconic UAE cricket venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah - starting from 11 January 2025 to 9 February, 2025. Fans can watch this action-packed event on Zee’s most widely distributed and viewed linear TV channels and on one of India’s leading OTT platforms - ZEE5.



The franchise-style tournament with six teams and 34 matches will be played across the UAE. The league’s six franchise teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).



Some of the world’s most prominent cricket stars played in Season 2, including David Warner, Nicholas Pooran, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings, David Willey, Sunil Narine, Tim David, Andre Russell, Alex Hales, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, James Vince, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes and Martin Guptill.



The deep distribution and disruptive marketing strategy for the third season aims to further enhance the league's reach and ensure widespread viewership, emphasizing ILT20’s appeal to a broad and diverse audience. In the previous season, the league achieved a remarkable reach of over 221 million across India. The event will be broadcast in Hindi and English commentary. ZEE5 will offer Live free-to-view streaming of the 34 cricket matches, aimed at bolstering cricket viewership in the Indian subcontinent and beyond. This move represents a commitment to making cricket more accessible to a wider audience, thereby democratizing the experience of sports viewing in the region.



Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer – Ad Sales, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), “Zee is delighted to present DP World ILT20 3rd season and promises an electrifying experience to cricket fans in India and around the world. With the world's finest players, iconic stadiums, and infrastructure and six leading sporting franchises, our goal is to build upon the previous year's success, further solidifying the league's stature as one of the most-widely followed cricket events in the world. In our pursuit to grow the market, we are continuously exploring innovative ways to enhance the fan experience, making it more interactive, immersive, and engaging. We are collaborating with cutting-edge technologies and creating new avenues for cricket enthusiasts to connect with the sport. As we embark on this exciting new season, our goal is to ensure that this truly-global league becomes more accessible to viewers worldwide.”



CEO DP World ILT20 David White: “We are delighted to confirm the window for DP World International League T20 Season 3. The window has been finalised after discussions with our stakeholders. We have begun our preparations for Season 3 with an aim of making the league even bigger and better.

Season 2 was a massive success in terms of all relevant metrics’ and helped further strengthen the league’s reputation, making it one of the most sought after T20 leagues for players, fans and broadcasters from around the world. Having considered all aspects, the January-February window for Season 3 has turned out to be the most suitable.”





