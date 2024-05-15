DecoBuild 2024 kicks off Thursday, featuring the latest housing solutions and smart home systems

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, May 14, 2024

The Decoration, Interior Design, and Building Material Exhibition “Decobuild 2024”, the UAE’s largest event to support beneficiaries of housing services, will kick off Thursday, May 16, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and is slated to run until April 19.

Organised by Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) and Leader Events Management, Decobuild stands as one of the most significant exhibitions dedicated to decoration, design, and building materials and solutions.

The exhibition, which annually attracts thousands of visitors including citizens and residents concerned with housing innovations, features an extensive list of key players in the UAE housing sector, including government authorities and institutions and major companies in the fields of construction materials, contracting, decoration, engineering consultancy, and interior design.

Exhibitors will also involve finance institutions and industry experts of interior decorations, landscaping, furniture, kitchens, lighting, elevators, ceramics, and smart home services.

Diverse viewing platforms

Acting as an annual snapshot of the latest innovations in design, decoration, and building materials, DecoBuild is set to feature over 17 specialised categories.

Participants will range from interior design firms and engineering consultants to providers of building materials such as walls, paints, floors, and ceilings. Other exhibitors will showcase contracting services, lighting, furniture, furnishings, aluminum, glass, elevators, kitchens, and sanitary equipment.

Additionally, the event will feature smart home solutions, and companies specialising in agriculture, gardens, and swimming pools, as well as banks and mortgage companies.

Discounts and competitive prices for attendees

Spearheaded by a consortium of government entities and establishments deeply vested in the housing sector, the latest iteration of the Decobuild exhibition offers an array of exclusive deals, discounts, and competitive prices to its attendees, thereby actively contributing to the overarching objective of mitigating housing costs for citizens and residents. This event not only provides a platform for showcasing the latest innovations in building materials, décor, and interior finishes but also includes specialized avenues for housing advisory services, catering to individuals seeking to embark on home construction ventures. Moreover, the exhibition serves as a repository of engineering consulting services, presenting effective solutions to prevalent building and construction challenges while offering invaluable insights into contemporary trends, experiences, and global practices within the industry. With a comprehensive range of products, services, and practical solutions geared towards streamlining the construction process, the event is meticulously curated to meet the evolving demands of the housing sector. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with governmental and private real estate and property finance institutions, gaining insights into a plethora of housing projects tailored for both residential and investment purposes. Featuring the pinnacle of architectural designs and premium interior decor, the exhibition underscores its commitment to showcasing cutting-edge housing solutions, ensuring attendees are equipped with comprehensive, up-to-date information and trends in this vital sector.





