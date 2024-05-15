European stocks hit record highs amid positive corporate performance

(MENAFN) Wednesday witnessed a remarkable surge in European stocks, propelled by upbeat business results particularly within the industrial and health care sectors. This surge coincided with a sense of anticipation among traders awaiting the release of inflation data from the United States.



As the clock struck 0715 GMT, the European STOXX 600 index soared by 0.4 percent, building upon its record-setting performance from the previous day, Tuesday. This upward momentum was driven by a wave of optimism stemming from strong corporate earnings.



Among the standout performers, shares of Experian, a prominent credit data company, surged by 7.8 percent following rosy annual projections for organic revenue growth. Similarly, Polish InPost shares experienced a significant uptick of 5 percent, buoyed by an increase in core profits during the first quarter. Both companies emerged as leading gainers within the industrial goods and services index, contributing to the overall bullish sentiment in the market.



Meanwhile, Merck witnessed a notable rise of 4.5 percent in its share value after unveiling better-than-anticipated adjusted profits, thereby bolstering the health services index and further fueling investor confidence.



However, amidst the flurry of positive developments, certain stocks experienced setbacks. Finland's Neste stock, for instance, plummeted by 13.3 percent, claiming the lowest position on the STOXX 600 index. This decline was precipitated by the biofuel producer and oil refinery revising down its profit margin forecast for renewable energy products in the year 2024.



Similarly, German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp Group witnessed a decline of seven percent in its share price after revising its annual sales and net profit forecasts for the second time in three months. This downward adjustment tempered investor sentiment and contributed to a more nuanced market landscape.



Looking ahead, market participants remain on edge as they await the release of the US consumer price index data. This anticipation was further fueled by remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who expressed confidence in the trajectory of declining inflation, following the release of producer price data which exceeded expectations in April.

