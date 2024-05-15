Kuwait's Amir Congratulates Paraguay On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Paraguay President Santiago Pena on his country's national day wishing him good health and Paraguay and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) aa

