Kuwait's PM Congratulates Paraguay On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Paraguay President Santiago Pena on his country's national day. (end)
