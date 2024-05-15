Kuwait Amir Vows To Pursue Reforms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wedneday pledged to pursue the process of reforms and affirmed that "we are in a new phase of the responsible and serious action stages."

His Highness the Amir's statement came during a reception of the His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to take the oath on the occasion of his appointment and present the ministers to His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Amir pledged to pursue the process of reforms "which we have accepted." (end)

