French Interior Minister: Hundreds Including Police Forces Injured In Protest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 15 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of people including police officers were injured in the unrest in New Caledonia, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

Speaking to "Radios locales et frأ©quence" (RTL)," Darmanin said that authorities were yet to establish the "circumstances" that led to one person being shot dead overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, and that dozens of homes and businesses had been torched during rioting linked to anger over constitutional reforms.

In response, authorities deployed a security contingent, imposed a curfew, banned public gatherings and closed the main airport.

Rioting broke out this week before politicians in Paris voted on a bill to allow French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years to vote in provincial elections, a move some local leaders fear will dilute the Kanak vote.

New Caledonia is one of five islands territories spanning the Asia Pacific held by France.(end)

