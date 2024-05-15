Kuwait Army: Drill Carried Out With Apaches

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Air Force has carried out a drill with live ammunition deploying Apache helicopters in Al-Udaire' range, the army said in a press release on Wednesday. The army chairmanship of staff said in the press release that the exercise was aimed at sharpening skills of the pilots and enhancing efficiency and readiness of the Apache helicopters for combat missions. (end) ahk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.