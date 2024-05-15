               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Army: Drill Carried Out With Apaches


5/15/2024 5:18:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Air Force has carried out a drill with live ammunition deploying Apache helicopters in Al-Udaire' range, the army said in a press release on Wednesday.
The army chairmanship of staff said in the press release that the exercise was aimed at sharpening skills of the pilots and enhancing efficiency and readiness of the Apache helicopters for combat missions. (end)
