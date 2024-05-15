French President Holds Emergency Meeting Of Defense Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 15 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday headed an emergency meeting of the defense and national security council to examine the situation in New Caledonia, scene of riots and violent disturbances.
The Elysee quoted the president, in a statement, as saying that he had to cancel a visit to a wind turbines site and a cabinet session due to the urgent situation.
Macron called for the meeting after at least two persons were killed in the violence in New Caledonia. (picup previous)
