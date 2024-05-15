Japanese stocks close flat amid caution over corporate results and U.S. inflation data

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Japanese stocks witnessed a fluctuating trajectory, initially recording gains which were later largely erased, culminating in a stable closure. This cautious market sentiment was primarily attributed to concerns surrounding the forthcoming corporate results of Japanese companies, alongside apprehension regarding the imminent release of crucial inflation data from the United States.



At the close of the trading session, the Nikkei index experienced only a marginal increase of 0.08 percent, settling at 38,385.73 points. This modest uptick came after a more substantial rise of over one percent earlier in the day. Similarly, the broader Topix index relinquished its early gains, ultimately closing unchanged at 2,730.88 points.



Naoki Fujiwara, serving as a senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management, elucidated on the market's mood, noting that the initial optimism swiftly waned as anticipation of lackluster corporate performances dampened investor confidence. Additionally, there was a palpable sense of anticipation surrounding the impending release of US inflation data, further contributing to the cautious atmosphere.



Amidst this backdrop, certain individual stocks managed to stand out. Notably, Sony Group shares surged by 8.23 percent, buoyed by the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder returns and its optimistic outlook on annual profits. Tokyo Electron, a key player in the manufacturing of chip production equipment, also made gains, rising by 1.85 percent and providing significant support to the Nikkei index. Likewise, Advantest, specializing in chip testing equipment, saw its stock value appreciate by 1.86 percent.



In a separate development, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings experienced a notable uptick, with shares soaring by 13.57 percent. This surge positioned the department store operator as the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei index, propelled by positive announcements regarding sales growth and anticipated annual profits.

MENAFN15052024000045015682ID1108215164