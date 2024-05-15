J&K: Leopard Killed After It Injured 6 In Budgam

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 15 (IANS) Six people were injured on Wednesday in a leopard attack in J&K's Budgam district after which the leopard was killed.

Officials said that a leopard attacked and injured six persons in the Nasrullahpora area of Budgam while they were working on agricultural land.

“After the attack, the locals rushed to the spot and immediately took all the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors referred the injured to Srinagar for specialised treatment,” a Wildlife Department official said.

He said that the leopard was subsequently killed.

The man-animal conflict has been increasing in Kashmir ever since the shooting of wild animals was banned and encroachments by humans into animal habitats took place due to the increase in human population.