Dividend dispute leads to dismissal of Petrobras chairman by Brazilian president

(MENAFN) The government of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has removed Jean-Paul Prats from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petrobras, the national oil company, following a dispute regarding the payment of dividends. A presidential spokesman confirmed the dismissal of Prats, highlighting the tensions that have arisen over the handling of dividend distributions within Petrobras.



Petrobras, in a statement, clarified that Prats initiated discussions within the Board of Directors regarding the early termination of his term, seeking a negotiated exit and tendering his resignation. The decision to part ways with Prats comes amidst a backdrop of controversy surrounding the dividend policy of Petrobras, which has generated significant public and shareholder scrutiny.



The controversy erupted after Petrobras' board initially announced its decision on March 7 to withhold dividend payments, a move that triggered a sharp decline in the company's share price on the stock exchange. Analysts interpreted this decision as evidence of government interference in the company's affairs, particularly given the Brazilian state's majority ownership stake in Petrobras.



President Lula has been vocal in his criticism of Petrobras' management, accusing them of prioritizing shareholder interests over those of consumers. The government's decision to intervene in Petrobras' dividend policy reflects broader tensions between state control and corporate governance within the energy sector in Brazil.



Notably, Petrobras shareholders later approved the payment of extraordinary dividends totaling 22 billion Brazilian reais for the fiscal year 2023, alongside a commitment to allocate another 22 billion reais to an investment fund aimed at ensuring future dividend payments. Despite this resolution, the fallout from the initial dividend dispute ultimately led to Prats' departure from his role as Chairman of the Board.



While the government has yet to appoint a successor to Prats, speculation abounds in Brazilian media regarding potential candidates. Magda Chamberillard, the former head of the National Petroleum Agency, is reportedly among those being considered to fill the vacant position. Chamberillard's extensive experience in regulating the Brazilian oil sector positions her as a potential candidate to navigate the challenges facing Petrobras amid ongoing tensions between government oversight and corporate governance.

