Turkish government posts USD5.5B budget deficit in April

(MENAFN) According to data released on Wednesday by the Treasury and Finance Ministry, Turkey's central government budget recorded a deficit of 117.8 billion Turkish liras (USD5.5 billion) in April.



The figures revealed that budget revenues amounted to 595.8 billion liras (USD18.4 billion), while expenditures reached 773.6 billion liras (USD23.9 billion) during the same period.



Within these expenditures, non-interest expenses accounted for 659.6 billion liras (USD20.4 billion), while interest payments constituted 114 billion liras (USD3.5 billion).



Excluding interest payments, the budget balance showed a deficit of 63.8 billion liras (approximately USD2 billion). During April, tax revenues totaled 487.9 billion liras (USD15.1 billion).



In the broader timeframe of January to April, the budget balance reflected a deficit of 691.3 billion liras (USD22.1 billion).



Throughout the initial four months of the year, budget revenues stood at 2.2 trillion liras (USD71.3 billion), while expenditures amounted to 2.9 trillion liras (USD93.4 billion).



It is noteworthy that during April, the average exchange rate for the US dollar was recorded at 32.3506 liras, while for the four-month period, the average exchange rate stood at 31.3212 liras.



These statistics underscore the financial dynamics and fiscal challenges facing Turkey's central government, reflecting the ongoing efforts to navigate economic stability amidst various internal and external factors.

