(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) announced a new interest rate reduction yesterday night.



They lowered the reference rate from 50 percent to 40 percent. This announcement followed the release of the official April inflation data.



The data showed a monthly rate of 8.8 percent, the lowest in six months. It was also the first single-digit rate since last October.



BCRA authorities observed the government's commitment to a zero fiscal deficit target.



This commitment boosts confidence in the central economic program. It also lowers inflation expectations.







Sustained confirmation of this commitment enabled the BCR to contract factors previously fueling monetary imbalances and inflationary instability.



This marks the sixth interest rate reduction since the new government took office last December.



It is also the fifth reduction so far this year. The monetary authority highlighted that this backdrop allows the BCRA to reduce monetary financing of the Treasury's deficit to zero.



This move advances the cleanup of its balance sheet quickly.



This process is critical for reinforcing the independence of monetary programming. It also reduces future uncertainty.



The BCRA controls the remuneration of its financial liabilities, which has contributed to macroeconomic imbalances in recent years.



Local media reported that the ongoing policy of lowering interest rates will allow the Central Bank of Argentina to reduce its remunerated liabilities gradually.



The bank can also progressively lower its debt level. Recent months saw the elimination of financial subsidies through the normalization of banking regulations.



These subsidies had caused monetary expansion beyond the Central Bank's direct control.

Central Bank of Argentina Reduces Interest Rate to 40%

When President Javier Milei and the new BCRA authorities took office, Argentina's monetary policy rate stood at 133 percent.



In just over a month, the BCRA has adjusted the rate four times. They responded to a deceleration in price increases.



These increases peaked in December when rises exceeded 25 percent. The Central Bank's decisive actions signal a clear commitment to economic stability.



As the government continues its efforts, the financial landscape in Argentina may see more positive changes soon.

