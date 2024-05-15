Atlético-MG Loses To Peñarol, Ending Perfect Copa Libertadores Record

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlético-MG faced Peñarol at Estadio Campeón del Siglo on Tuesday for the fifth round of Copa Libertadores Group G.



In a surprising turn, Atlético-MG lost 2-0, with goals scored by Lucas Camilo and Maximiliano Silvera.



This defeat ended Atlético-MG's perfect record in the competition. Despite the loss, they remain at the top of the group with 12 points.



However, the team now risks finishing in second place. Peñarol's victory brought them to nine points, securing the second position.



Atlético-MG will return to the competition on the 28th of this month, hosting Caracas-VEN.



The match will take place at 7 p.m. (Brasília time) at Arena MRV for the final group stage round.







On the same day, Peñarol will face Rosario Central at Estadio Campeón del Siglo.



The game remained scoreless until the second half. In the 70th minute, Lucas Camilo scored by capitalizing on a rebound after a teammate's shot hit the post.



Six minutes later, Maximiliano Silvera extended Peñarol's lead.



He converted another rebound in the penalty area, leaving Atlético-MG's goalkeeper Éverson with no chance to save.



This defeat marks a significant shift for Atlético-MG in the Copa Libertadores. It emphasizes the tournament's competitive nature as they prepare for their next crucial match.



Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how the team will respond. The upcoming match against Caracas-VEN will be crucial for maintaining their group lead.



Peñarol's next game against Rosario Central will also be decisive. Both teams must navigate these final group stage matches carefully.



The outcomes will determine their standings and potential advancement in the tournament.



The excitement and pressure are mounting as the Copa Libertadores moves closer to the knockout stages.

