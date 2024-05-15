(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a notable first-quarter turnaround, JBS achieved a profit of R$ 1.6 billion ($310 million), reversing the losses from the previous year.



Brazil-based JBS is one of the world's largest food companies, processes beef, pork, and other products, playing a vital role in supplying essential proteins globally.



Analysts had predicted a profit of only R$ 675 million ($131 million), which the company greatly surpassed.



Revenue climbed by 3% to R$ 89 billion ($17.28 billion), driven by stringent cost controls and strategic improvements, especially in the Seara division.



Facing U.S. beef market challenges, JBS still managed a 26% rise in EBITDA to R$ 6.4 billion ($1.24 billion).



This surge expanded the company's margin to 7.2%, reflecting significant growth from the previous year.







Simultaneously, JB decreased its leverage from 4.42 to 3.66 and closed the period with a net debt of $15.9 billion.



Pilgrim's Pride, a subsidiary in the U.S., reported strong results, aided by reduced grain costs which boosted margins.



Seara significantly improved profitability, benefiting from favorable market conditions and internal efficiencies. It raised its EBITDA margin to 11.6% during a typically weak quarter.



The company credits last year's broad initiatives for these improvements, which boosted operational efficiency and balanced supply and demand.



These efforts have set Seara up for a positive outlook in 2024.

JBS Exceeds Expectations Despite Market Challenges

JBS's operations in Brazil and Australia contrast sharply with its struggles in the U.S. beef sector.



In Brazil, revenues surged 17% to R$ 14.2 billion ($2.76 billion), and EBITDA doubled to R$ 643 million ($124 million), boosting the margin by 2.1 percentage points from last year.



Meanwhile, U.S. operations grew revenue by 6% to $5.6 billion, despite tight cattle prices constraining profitability.



Nevertheless, this division saw a modest EBITDA recovery from a previous deficit.



JBS North America has taken numerous steps to enhance profitability, including commercial adjustments and product mix optimization.



These measures are crucial as the firm braces for another challenging year ahead.







