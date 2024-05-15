Tabreed achieves continued revenue growth, operational efficiency

(MENAFN) Tabreed, the National Central Cooling Company, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of the year, showcasing a steady increase in revenues and earnings. According to the financial report released today, Wednesday, Tabreed's revenues climbed to 468 million dirhams (USD127.4 million), marking a slight uptick from 464 million dirhams recorded in the corresponding period last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also saw a modest rise, reaching 272 million dirhams compared to 268 million dirhams in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net profits displayed a notable increase of 4 percent, totaling 122 million dirhams, up from 117 million dirhams in the same period last year.



The net profits of the parent company, after factoring in taxes, amounted to 112 million dirhams, reflecting a decline from 236 million dirhams reported in the first quarter of 2023, which included non-recurring profits. Despite this, Tabreed recorded a commendable 9 percent year-on-year increase in consumption volume, driven by new cooling connections, aligning with the company's growth trajectory witnessed over the past year.



Tabreed's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024 underscored continued positive momentum, with both revenues and EBITDA registering growth compared to the corresponding period in 2023. The company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 58 percent, compared to 57 percent in the first quarter of the previous year. Additionally, Tabreed's adept management of working capital was highlighted, contributing to a commendable cash conversion rate of 90 percent, indicative of its operational efficiency and financial discipline.



Khaled Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Tabreed's Board of Directors, expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, noting its commitment to launching strategic initiatives at both local and regional levels to sustain positive momentum in the medium term. Tabreed's solid financial performance underscores its resilience and strategic focus, positioning the company for continued growth and success in the dynamic cooling solutions market.

