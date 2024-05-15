Snoonu Launches First-Ever Book Fair Delivery Service At DIBF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Snoonu has teamed up with the 33rd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) to offer digital access to the fair's extensive collection of books for the very first time. Themed“Knowledge Builds Civilizations,” this partnership will transform how visitors experience one of the region's most significant literary events, held from May 9 to May 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

For the first time in its history, the Doha International Book Fair will be accessible online, enabling book lovers who cannot attend in person to browse and purchase from a diverse range of over 180,000 titles from 515 publishing houses across 42 countries. This digital initiative is facilitated through Snoonu's Snoosend service, which offers the convenience of having books and other fair items delivered directly to customers' homes.

Shoppers who are enjoying the fair and its many offerings can also deliver their books and other items directly to their homes without the hassle of carrying heavy bags through Snoosend at a discounted rate.

PR and CSR Manager at Snoonu Hazar Alkilani highlights the revolutionary aspect of this service:“Partnering with the Doha International Book Fair to digitize one of Doha's favourite annual events is a great milestone. We are passionate about making knowledge more accessible and believe that through this service, we can extend the reach of the book fair far beyond its physical boundaries. Our service ensures that everyone, regardless of their ability to visit the fair in person, can enjoy the wealth of knowledge and culture it has to offer.”

This innovative approach not only caters to those with time constraints or mobility issues but also supports the fair's exhibitors by broadening their audience to include online shoppers. It's a win-win for both buyers and sellers, promoting a new dimension of cultural exchange and literary celebration.

With Oman as the guest of honor, this year's fair also includes a special pavilion that showcases the rich Omani heritage and intellectual contributions. Snoonu's logistical support for customers and publishing houses alike ensures a seamless shopping experience, merging traditional book fair charm with modern technological convenience.