Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Odin-2 Appraisal Well Spudded

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the ATP 2021 Joint Venture (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) advises the Odin-2 appraisal well spudded this afternoon at 2:00pm AEST.
Odin-2 is located 1.1 km north-east of the gas producing Odin-1 appraisal well (refer map following*) and will appraise the Toolachee, Epsilon and Patchawarra reservoirs of the Odin gas field, discovered by Odin-1 in May 2021. Odin-2 has a prognosed total depth of 3,156 metres and is expected to take approximately 3-4 weeks to drill and run wireline logs.
Odin-1 flowed gas at 6.5 MMscf/d from the Toolachee and Epsilon formations and confirmed gas pay in the Patchawarra Formation.
Odin-1 was brought online with connection to the Vali-Beckler pipeline in September 2023 for production appraisal. Gas produced from Odin is supplied to Pelican Point Power Pty Ltd (a joint venture of Engie (72%) and Mitsui (28%)) under long-term contract to December 2026.
It is proposed gas production from Odin-2 enabled by successful appraisal will be brought online at the earliest opportunity through a 1.1 km flowline connection to the Vali-Beckler pipeline.
Vintage will provide weekly updates on well progress, commencing 21 May 2024.
