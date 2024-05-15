TAQA achieves strong financial performance driven by sustainable water solutions

(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) unveiled its financial results for the period ending March 31, 2024, highlighting a robust performance bolstered by the contributions of Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company. According to a statement released on the Abu Dhabi Financial Market website, TAQA disclosed revenues totaling 13.7 billion dirhams (approximately 3.7 billion dollars), marking a notable increase of 5.3 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. This growth trajectory was largely attributed to the significant contribution from Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company, which also played a pivotal role in driving an uptick in total adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as well as net income.



Adjusted EBITDA surged to 5.5 billion dirhams, reflecting a robust increase of 4.9 percent compared to the same period in the prior year. Meanwhile, net income attributable to TAQA stood at 2.1 billion dirhams (about 572 million dollars), registering a decline of 9.5 billion dirhams primarily due to the inclusion of one-time items recorded in the previous year. However, net income, excluding these items, witnessed a positive trajectory, climbing by 0.1 billion dirhams, indicating a notable increase of 6.9 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



In terms of capital expenditure, TAQA reported a significant increase, with spending amounting to 1.7 billion dirhams, marking a notable uptick of 60.3 percent compared to the same period in the prior year. This surge in capital expenditure was primarily attributed to advancements in the completion of two water desalination projects utilizing reverse osmosis technology, namely the "Marfa 2" and "Shuweihat 4" stations.



Jassim Hussein Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA, expressed satisfaction with the company's strong financial and strategic performance at the onset of 2024. Thabet highlighted the robust operational performance across both the electricity and water segments, underscoring the significant contribution of Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company to TAQA's overall success. The positive start to the year underscores TAQA's resilience and strategic focus, positioning the company for continued growth and success in the evolving energy landscape.

