NASA, Boeing reschedule Starliner crewed mission to ISS to May 21 or later

(MENAFN) NASA and Boeing have rescheduled the first crewed mission of the Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for no earlier than Tuesday, May 21, following a delay due to technical issues. Originally slated for launch on May 6 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the mission faced postponement due to technical challenges.



The United Launch Alliance (ULA) team successfully addressed the issue by replacing a pressure regulation valve on the liquid oxygen tank of the Atlas V rocket's Centaur upper stage on May 11. Subsequent tests confirmed the valve's normal functionality, paving the way for the rescheduled launch attempt.



However, teams working on the Starliner spacecraft identified a minor helium leak in the service module, originating from a flange on a single reaction control system thruster. While helium is crucial for spacecraft thruster systems, the leak poses no combustible or toxic threat. NASA and Boeing are actively collaborating to address and resolve this issue, focusing on spacecraft testing and operational solutions.



The upcoming flight test will transport NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the ISS, marking their maiden voyage aboard Boeing's Starliner as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Following their approximately week-long stay at the orbiting laboratory, the astronauts will return to Earth, executing a parachute and airbag-assisted landing in the southwestern United States.



Upon the successful conclusion of the mission, NASA will initiate the final certification process for the Starliner spacecraft and its systems, paving the way for future crewed rotation missions to the ISS. This rescheduled launch underscores NASA's commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of crewed spaceflight endeavors in collaboration with its industry partners.

