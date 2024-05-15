Jong-un calls for 'historic change' in war preparations amid tactical missile system inspection

(MENAFN) State media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a significant shift in war preparations, emphasizing the need to achieve goals related to weapons production. Kim's remarks came during his inspection of a tactical missile system, signaling a focus on enhancing military capabilities. The timing of this directive coincides with speculation among analysts suggesting North Korea's potential ramp-up in the production of artillery munitions and cruise missiles, purportedly for eventual deployment to Russia, possibly for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



According to the official Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the performance of defense industrial institutions in meeting objectives for the year. The report detailed Kim's oversight of a tactical missile weapon system earmarked for deployment by joint missile units of the Korean People's Army, tasked with executing high-profile launch missions. This emphasis on bolstering military readiness underscores North Korea's ongoing commitment to advancing its defense capabilities.



Furthermore, Kim highlighted the importance of implementing munitions production plans for 2024 without deviation, stressing the necessity for a "historic change" in the war preparations of the Korean People's Army. Notably, the report specified that the missile launchers manufactured thus far in the year are intended for deployment to military units in the western region of the country, indicative of strategic considerations regarding military positioning and readiness.



Kim's directives underscore North Korea's steadfast commitment to strengthening its military capabilities and preparedness, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainties. The inspection serves as a reaffirmation of the regime's prioritization of defense development, emphasizing readiness to respond to perceived threats and challenges.

MENAFN15052024000045015682ID1108215015