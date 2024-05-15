Dutch authorities impose USD1.19M fine on Epic Games for pressuring kids with ads

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Dutch authorities levied a hefty fine of 1.1 million euros (USD1.19 million) against Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, asserting that the company had pressured vulnerable children by pressuring them into making purchases within the game's Item Shop.



The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) imposed two separate fines totaling the equivalent of USD1.2 million after concluding that underage gamers "could experience pressure in several ways to make purchases."



In response to the fines, Epic Games has lodged an objection and proposed modifications to the game that it believes would address the concerns raised by the ACM. However, the gaming firm criticized the ACM's findings, stating that they contained "significant factual errors" about how Fortnite and the Item Shop operate.



The first fine was imposed over phrases used in the game such as "Get it now" or "Buy now," which were deemed by the ACM as illegal aggressive commercial practices that directly targeted children to make purchases.



The second fine stemmed from the use of "deceptive" and "misleading" countdown timers in the game, which allegedly pressured children to make quick purchases under the false belief that the item would disappear when the timer expired.



Cateautje Hijmans van den Bergh, a board member of the ACM, emphasized that children's vulnerabilities were exploited, leading them to feel pressured into making purchases. The ACM underscored its commitment to ensuring that children can play online games without being subjected to undue pressure.



Epic Games has been instructed to comply with the ACM's order by June 10, 2024. The gaming firm has already made some changes in response to the fines, including the removal of countdown timers from the Item Shop worldwide, according to the ACM.

