Zicker's IPO success indicates China's cleantech sector expansion Amid trade difficulties

(MENAFN) Following the largest initial public offering (IPO) by a Chinese company in the United States since 2021, shares of Zicker, an electric car maker owned by Geely, surged by an impressive 34 percent. This significant uptick in share value underscores the growing interest in China's electric car sector among international investors and signals the sector's exploration of overseas markets for additional financing opportunities. The successful IPO, which saw Zicker raising USD441 million in New York through the sale of 21 million American depositary shares, reflects a positive shift in investor sentiment towards China-linked stocks, particularly those in the cleantech space.



However, amidst these achievements, Zicker is poised to encounter new challenges as the United States and Europe prepare to impose trade barriers on clean technology manufactured in China. The Biden administration is anticipated to escalate tariffs on Chinese electric car imports from 25 percent to 100 percent, while the European Commission is investigating imports of electric vehicles from China, with tariff increases expected in the bloc in the near future. These impending trade barriers pose a significant hurdle for Zicker and other Chinese cleantech companies seeking to expand their presence in international markets.



Looking ahead, investor interest in Chinese cleantech firms is set to face further scrutiny as companies like Horizon Robotics and Black Sesame Technologies, both engaged in self-driving chip design, file prospectuses on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Additionally, CATL, the world's largest electric car battery manufacturer, is navigating the sale of its shares in Hong Kong, with the strategic aim of attracting its customers to become shareholders. However, the outlook for Chinese automakers in Europe and the United States remains uncertain amidst evolving trade dynamics and regulatory challenges, underscoring the need for strategic adaptation and resilience within the sector.

