Protesters dismantle tents at Harvard yard after dialogue on endowment concerns

(MENAFN) Protesters advocating against the war in Gaza voluntarily dismantled their tents in Harvard Yard on Tuesday, following discussions with university officials regarding their concerns about the endowment. This peaceful resolution marked a contrast to the confrontations witnessed at other campuses where similar demonstrations were dispersed by law enforcement.



Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine, the student protest group behind the encampment, stated that the protest had achieved its goals and had "outlasted its utility with respect to our demands."



Interim President Alan Garber of Harvard University committed to facilitating a meeting between protesters and university representatives to address the students' inquiries. The demonstrations, mirrored at numerous college campuses this spring, aimed to urge educational institutions to sever ties with Israel and affiliated businesses.



The conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in a significant loss of life according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, has stirred impassioned responses globally, including within academic communities.



Harvard announced that its president and the dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Hopi Hoekstra, will engage in discussions with the protesters to address the ongoing situation in the Middle East.



As part of the agreement, the protesters will convene with university officials, including representatives from the Harvard Management Company, tasked with overseeing the institution's substantial endowment, valued at approximately USD50 billion.



The protesters outlined an agenda for the meeting, focusing on topics such as disclosure, divestment, and reinvestment, as well as advocating for the establishment of a Center for Palestine Studies. This dialogue reflects efforts to foster understanding and engagement on complex geopolitical issues within the academic community.

