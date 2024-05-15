Turkey's primary share BIST 100 surges 1.17 percent on Tuesday’s close

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey's primary stock index, the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, concluded the trading day at 10,173.42 points, marking a notable increase of 1.17 percent compared to the previous day's closing figure. This uptick represented a gain of 117.44 points from Monday's record-high close of 10,276.88 points, reflecting continued positive momentum in the Turkish stock market.



The total market value of the BIST 100 index stood at approximately 8.7 trillion liras (USD271.1 billion) at the end of the trading session, with a daily trading volume amounting to 104 billion liras (USD3.22 billion). These figures underscore the significant activity and liquidity present in the Turkey's stock market, highlighting investor interest and participation in trading activities.



In parallel with the stock market performance, the prices of key commodities also witnessed movement. The price of gold was recorded at USD2,357.35 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD82.58 per barrel as of 6:42 PM local time (1542GMT). These price levels reflect ongoing dynamics in global commodity markets, influenced by factors such as supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical developments, and market sentiment.



Regarding currency exchange rates, the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 32.2686, the euro to lira exchange rate was at 34.9094, and the British pound was trading at 40.6156 liras. These exchange rate levels indicate the relative strength or weakness of the Turkish lira against major international currencies and provide insights into currency market dynamics and sentiment towards Turkey's economy.



Overall, the day's market activity in Turkey exhibited positive trends in stock performance alongside notable movements in commodity prices and currency exchange rates. Investors continue to monitor these indicators closely for insights into market sentiment and potential investment opportunities amidst evolving economic conditions and global developments.

