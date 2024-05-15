Fitch Ratings forecasts US GDP growth slowdown amid income, spending concerns

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings issued a statement on Tuesday, projecting a slowdown in US gross domestic product (GDP) growth later in the year, citing factors such as declining household income and reduced consumer spending. According to their analysis, GDP growth expanded by 1.6 percent at an annualized rate during the first quarter of 2024, marking a significant deceleration from the 3.3 percent pace observed in the previous quarter.



The rating agency attributed this slowdown primarily to several key factors, including weak net exports, diminished inventory build-up, and a decrease in government spending. They emphasized the anticipation of growth slowing to a level significantly below trend later in the year, citing factors such as the waning fiscal stimulus, decreasing household income growth, a less robust contribution from net trade, and the lingering impacts of monetary tightening initiated the previous year, leading to rising real interest rates.



Despite these challenges, Fitch acknowledged the crucial role played by the US consumer in upholding the resilience of the economy. While they revised their annual real consumer spending forecast for 2024 upwards to 1.9 percent from 1.3 percent, they noted that this still represents a deceleration compared to the growth rate observed in 2023, which stood at 2.2 percent.



The agency also highlighted a slowdown in full-time equivalent employment, partly attributed to a decrease in average weekly hours, and anticipated a deceleration in wage growth as the year progresses. They noted that consumer spending has been supported by the willingness and capacity of consumers, particularly those with higher incomes, to utilize excess savings. However, they cautioned that this support is expected to diminish over time, especially if interest rates remain elevated for an extended period.



Fitch emphasized the importance of monitoring household sector dynamics, noting the presence of high liquid assets and savings that have bolstered consumer spending. However, they warned that this support is likely to diminish as interest rates remain elevated over an extended period, underscoring the need for continued vigilance in assessing economic trends and policy developments.

