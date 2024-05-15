Trade Winds Summit sparks commerce between Turkey, US

(MENAFN) This week, Istanbul plays host to Trade Winds, the largest US government-led trade mission and business development forum, which has brought together entrepreneurs and commerce officials from Turkey and the United States. Held annually in different cities, this year's summit commenced on Monday and will extend through Wednesday, with the aim of fostering business opportunities between the two nations and beyond.



The event, taking place at the Hilton Bosphorus hotel in Istanbul's vibrant Harbiye neighborhood, has drawn notable figures such as Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, US Trade Under Secretary Marisa Lago, US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake, and US Istanbul Consul-General Julie Eadeh.



Marisa Lago, in a statement to Anadolu, highlighted the significant presence of the US trade delegation at the conference as indicative of the business community's recognition of opportunities in Turkey. With more than 120 US businesses participating, she emphasized their interest in forging partnerships not only within Turkey but also across Europe and Eurasia.



Lago also underscored the historical significance of Trade Winds, noting that its inception in 2008 occurred in Istanbul. The decision to return to the city reflects Istanbul's stature as a pivotal trading center, resonating with its role as a nexus for commerce.



Consul-General Eadeh echoed these sentiments, expressing confidence in Turkey's economic potential. She emphasized the strength and growth of the trade relationship between the United States and Turkey, highlighting Turkey as the second-largest trading partner of the United States. Eadeh hailed Istanbul's resurgence as the host city for Trade Winds, emphasizing its position as not only a commercial hub for Turkey but also for the broader region.



The gathering in Istanbul signifies a concerted effort to bolster economic ties between Turkey and the United States, underscoring the mutual benefits of collaboration and partnership in driving business growth and prosperity.

