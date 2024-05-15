Nasdaq hits new record high as US shares surge

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Nasdaq achieved yet another milestone by closing at a new record high amidst gains in US stocks. The tech-heavy index surged nearly 123 points, marking a 0.75 percent increase, and concluded the session at 16,511 points. This notable achievement marked the seventh record close for the Nasdaq in the current year.



Simultaneously, both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indices also saw positive movement. The Dow Jones rose by 126 points, representing a 0.32 percent increase, to settle at 39,558 points. Likewise, the S&P 500 experienced gains of 25 points, or 0.48 percent, reaching a closing figure of 5,246 points. These gains across major indices indicate a buoyant market sentiment and reflect investor optimism regarding the overall economic outlook.



Amidst these market movements, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the "fear index," exhibited a decline of 1.3 percent, closing at 13.42. This decrease suggests a reduced level of market uncertainty and investor apprehension. Similarly, the 10-year US Treasury yield witnessed a modest decline of 0.7 percent, settling at 4.448 percent.



In the currency markets, the dollar index experienced a marginal dip of 0.2 percent, closing at 105.02, while the euro strengthened by 0.3 percent against the greenback, reaching USD1.0819. These currency fluctuations reflect the ongoing dynamics in global forex markets as traders navigate various economic factors and geopolitical developments.



Meanwhile, the rally in precious metals continued, with gold prices climbing by 0.9 percent to reach USD2,357 per ounce, and silver registering a gain of 1.3 percent, closing at USD28.58 per ounce. These upward movements in precious metal prices suggest ongoing investor interest in safe-haven assets amidst prevailing market conditions.



Conversely, oil prices experienced a slight downturn, with both global benchmark Brent crude and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude declining by approximately 1.1 percent. Brent crude settled at USD82.48 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude closed at USD78.16 per barrel. This dip in oil prices could be attributed to factors such as supply dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and market sentiment regarding future demand.

