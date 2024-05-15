Michael Schumacher's Watches Fetch CHF4 Million At Swiss Auction

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Watches belonging to Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher sold for around CHF4 million ($4.41 million) at auction house Christie's in Geneva on Tuesday.

This content was published on May 15, 2024 - 09:08 2 minutes Reuters

The eight watches, including timepieces by Rolex, F.P. Journe and Audemars Piguet, were put up for sale by the family of Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since suffering a severe head injury in a fall while skiing off-piste in 2013.

+ Schumacher condition under wraps on 50th birthday

A custom made F.P. Journe watch with an engraved message given to Schumacher as a Christmas present by his Ferrari team principal Jean Todt sold for CHF1.5 million. It was estimated to reach up to CHF2 million.

+ Watches belonging to Michael Schumacher up for auction

A second customised watch, a Royal Oak by Audemars Piguet, was sold for CHF415,800, beating its CHF150,000 to 250,000 estimate.

“Collectors were so happy to discover these timepieces filled with history,” said Christie's Head of Watches in Europe, Remi Guillemin.

+ Schumacher Ferrari sells for record CHF13 million at auction

The lots linked to 55-year-old seven-times world champion Schumacher are part of a broader collection owned by the family.

Originally scheduled for Monday, the sale was delayed at short notice after Christie's suffered a cyberattack.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Federer-backed On boosts forecast after sneaker demand rises

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Swiss footwear company On Holding AG posted strong first-quarter revenue, boosted by demand for its running shoes and new line of training apparel.

Read more: Federer-backed On boosts forecast after sneaker demand rises More Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian students protesting in Bern

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Police moved in early on Wednesday to remove some 30 pro-Palestinian student protesters from a Bern university building.

Read more: Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian students protesting in Bern More Macron will attend Swiss summit on Ukraine, says Zelensky

This content was published on May 14, 2024 French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the peace conference on Ukraine at the Swiss Bürgenstock resort next month, according to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: Macron will attend Swiss summit on Ukraine, says Zelensky More Top politician tells 'corrupt' Eurovision to stay away from Bern

This content was published on May 14, 2024 A social media post by the president of Bern's cantonal government critical of the Eurovision Song Contest has created waves and will be discussed in the cantonal parliament.

Read more: Top politician tells 'corrupt' Eurovision to stay away from Bern More Swiss centre records over 200 victims of human trafficking

This content was published on May 14, 2024 Last year 317 people took part in a protection programme run by the Specialist Unit for Trafficking in Women and Women's Migration (FIZ) in German-speaking Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss centre records over 200 victims of human trafficking More Red Cross sets up Rafah emergency field hospital

This content was published on May 14, 2024 The Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and partners are opening a field hospital in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

Read more: Red Cross sets up Rafah emergency field hospital More Number of Swiss farms dwindles while organic share rises

This content was published on May 14, 2024 Last year there were 47,719 farms in Switzerland, 625 fewer than a year earlier.

Read more: Number of Swiss farms dwindles while organic share rises More Climate change triggers hay fever explosion

This content was published on May 14, 2024 Climate change has led to a sharp rise in the number of people suffering from hay fever in Switzerland.

Read more: Climate change triggers hay fever explosion More Lack of smartphone sustainability in Switzerland hits environment

This content was published on May 14, 2024 Almost half of all Swiss citizens hang on to their old smartphones, tablets and laptops, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Read more: Lack of smartphone sustainability in Switzerland hits environment More Police clear out pro-Palestinian students protesting in Geneva

This content was published on May 14, 2024 The police intervened early on Tuesday to dislodge pro-Palestinian students who had been occupying the University of Geneva for almost a week.

Read more: Police clear out pro-Palestinian students protesting in Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .