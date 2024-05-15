|
Multitude Group publishes restated interim results for 2023 due to prior period adjustments and changes in presentation (news with additional features)
15.05.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Multitude Group publishes restated interim results for 2023 due to prior period adjustments and changes in presentation
Helsinki, 15 May 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude”,“Company” or“Group”) announces that in 2023 the Group changed its accounting policies, particularly regarding the presentation of the financial statements as well as corrected certain identified errors. These changes led to the presentation of the 2023 financial statements in the new format, including the restatement of the comparative statements for the year ended on 31 December 2022.
This document aims to provide an overview of these changes, their reasons, and the impact into comparative interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023, and 9M 2023 (see sections a) and b)).
In addition to these changes, Multitude restructured its organisational structure as of 1 January 2024. As a result, there is a restatement of comparative interim disclosures of reportable segments for the comparative periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023, 9M 2023 and full year 2023 (see section c).
a) Change in accounting policy - Adoption of new presentation:
In 2023, the Group undertook a strategic initiative to enhance the presentation of its financial statements, with the aim of providing reliable and more relevant information about the Group's financial position and performance, aligning the presentation of primary statements with the common practice within the financial industry. As a result, the Group, starting with the financial year ended on 31 December 2023:
changed the presentation of the statement of financial position from current / non-current classification to presentation based on the order of liquidity; has restructured the statement of profit or loss to present the net interest income, net fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses and other items; made corresponding changes in the presentation of the statement of cash flows, to align it with the financial industry and to include the cash flows of operating financial assets and financial liabilities in the cash flows from operating activities in line with IAS 7.
These adjustments need to be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for 2023.
b) Correction of prior period errors:
The following corrections have been made:
1. Inclusion of collection costs in the calculation of expected credit losses
Previously, the Group recognised collection costs as incurred and presented them in general and administrative expense. Debt collection costs are considered incremental and directly attributable to the recovery of cash flows of the granted loans in the event of a default, and as such, they should rather be incorporated into the estimate of the expected credit losses. After the correction, debt collection costs are included in the calculation of expected credit losses by incorporating them in the net expected cash flows of loans to customers to which the collection costs directly relate to.
2. Classification of reminder fees as interest income
The Group has revised its treatment of reminder fees. Historically, these fees have been classified as fee and commission income in the statement of profit or loss and accounted for under IFRS 15. Reminder fees are a standard feature of loans to customers, and they are collected from the inception of the loan contract over the lifetime of loan similarly to interest. From the financial year ended 31 December 2023 onwards, the Group accounts for these fees in line with IFRS 9 and factors the reminder fees in the calculation of interest income by applying the effective interest method.
3. Scoring costs
Scoring costs consist of credit information, credit rating and similar checks conducted when a client applies for a loan or product and reaches a certain stage in this process. Historically, scoring costs have been recognised as incurred and presented in general and administrative expense. However, whenever such scoring costs relate to a loan which is granted to the client, the costs should be treated as a directly attributable transaction cost to such loan and should be included in the loan balance at inception and in the calculation of the effective interest rate of that loan, thus decreasing the interest income. This restatement only applies to scoring costs related to loans issued.
These changes, together with any potential impact in recognised deferred taxes, have been applied consistently, by adjusting the comparative period and the opening balances for the earliest period presented for each affected financial statement line item.
The following tables show the restatement of consolidated statements of financial position for interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023 and 9M 2023 due to the change in accounting policy (a) and correction of prior period errors (b).
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for Q1 2023
| EUR '000
|
| Reported 31 March 2023
| Adjustment amount
| Adjustment number
| Restated 31 March 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| ASSETS
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
| Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
| Deferred tax assets
| Deferred tax assets
| 6,817
| 394
| 6
| 7,211
| Loans to customers
| Loans to customers
| 107,897
| 401,837
| 1, 5
| 509,734
| Other non-current financial assets
| Debt investments
| 32,061
| (7,494)
| 3
| 24,567
| Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans to customers
| Loans to customers
| 404,167
| (404,167)
| 1
| -
| Other current financial assets
| Other financial assets
| 17,185
| 5,275
| 2, 3
| 22,460
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
| Prepaid expenses and other assets
| 1,004
| 2,218
| 2
| 3,222
| Total assets
| Total assets
| 838,527
| (1,936)
| -
| 836,591
| EQUITY
| EQUITY
|
|
|
|
| Retained earnings
| Retained earnings
| 78,561
| (1,936)
| 4, 5
| 76,625
| Total equity
| Total equity
| 183,401
| (1,936)
| -
| 181,465
| LIABILITIES
| LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
| Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits from customers
| Deposits from customers
| 123,639
| 460,767
| 6, 9
| 584,406
| Lease liabilities
| Lease liabilities
|
2,670
|
1,551
| 7
|
4,221
| Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits from customers
| Deposits from customers
| 457,118
| (457,118)
| 6
| -
| Lease liabilities
| Lease liabilities
| 1,551
| (1,551)
| 7
| -
| Trade payables
| Provisions, accruals and other liabilities
| 6,610
| 10,395
| 8, 9
| 17,005
| Accruals and other current liabilities
| Provisions, accruals and other liabilities
| 14,044
| (14,044)
| 8
| -
| Total liabilities
| Total liabilities
| 655,126
| -
| -
| 655,126
| Total equity and liabilities
| Total equity and liabilities
| 838,527
| (1,936)
| -
| 836,591
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for Q1 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
| 404,167
| Current and non-current loans to customers have been merged due to change of the presentation of consolidated statement of financial position based on the order of liquidity.
| 2
| 2,218
| Part of the prepaid expenses (which in economic terms should be presented as financial assets, such as receivables under the depositor compensation scheme) has been reclassified into other financial assets financial statement line item for a more accurate presentation of information.
| 3
| 7,494
| Current portion of debt investments has been reclassified from other financial assets line item to debt investments line item.
| 4
| 394
| An additional deferred tax asset generated as a result of compliance with IAS 8 has been recognised as result of increased ECL provision.
| 5
| 2,330
| An additional ECL generated as a result of compliance with IAS 8 has been recognised due to collection costs classification as part of ECL.
| 6
| 457,118
| Current and non-current deposits from customers have been merged due to change of the presentation of consolidated statement of financial position based on the order of liquidity.
| 7
| 1,551
| Current and non-current lease liability have been merged due to change of the presentation of consolidated statement of financial position based on the order of liquidity.
| 8
| 14,044
| Trade payables line item has been merged with accruals and other current liabilities line item and renamed to provisions, accruals and other liabilities.
| 9
| 3,649
| Interest accrual liability has been reclassified from provisions, accruals and other liabilities to deposit from customers.
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for H1 2023
| EUR '000
|
| Reported 30 June 2023
| Adjustment amount
| Adjustment number
| Restated 30 June 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| ASSETS
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
| Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
| Deferred tax assets
| Deferred tax assets
| 6,536
| 394
| 5
| 6,930
| Loans to customers
| Loans to customers
| 109,750
| 408,794
| 1, 6
| 518,544
| Other non-current financial assets
| Debt investments
|
41,809
|
(3,424)
| 3, 4
| 38,385
| Investments accounted for using the equity method
| Investments accounted for using the equity method
|
1,012
|
16
| 3
| 1,028
| Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans to customers
| Loans to customers
|
411,067
|
(411,067)
| 1
| -
| Other current financial assets
| Other financial assets
|
12,029
|
4,662
| 2, 4
| 16,691
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
| Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
4,411
|
(1,254)
| 2
| 3,157
| Total assets
| Total assets
|
826,512
|
(1,879)
|
| 824,633
| EQUITY
| EQUITY
|
|
|
|
| Retained earnings
| Retained earnings
|
78,226
|
(1,879)
| 5, 6
| 76,347
| Total equity
| Total equity
|
181,501
|
(1,879)
|
| 179,622
| LIABILITIES
| LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
| Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits from customers
| Deposits from customers
|
149,206
|
423,922
| 7, 10
| 573,128
| Lease liabilities
| Lease liabilities
|
3,649
|
1,916
| 8
| 5,565
| Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits from customers
| Deposits from customers
|
418,214
|
(418,214)
| 7
| -
| Lease liabilities
| Lease liabilities
|
1,916
|
(1,916)
|
8
| -
| Trade payables
| Provisions, accruals and other liabilities
|
6,703
|
10,250
|
9, 10
|
16,953
| Accruals and other current liabilities
| Provisions, accruals and other liabilities
|
15,958
|
(15,958)
|
9
| -
| Total liabilities
| Total liabilities
|
645,011
|
-
| -
|
645,011
| Total equity and liabilities
| Total equity and liabilities
|
826,512
|
(1,879)
| -
|
824,633
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for H1 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
| 411,067
| Current and non-current loans to customers have been merged due to change of the presentation of consolidated statement of financial position based on the order of liquidity.
| 2
| 1,254
| Part of the prepaid expenses (which in economic terms should be presented as financial assets, such as receivables under the depositor compensation scheme) has been reclassified into other financial assets financial statement line item for a more accurate presentation of information.
| 3
| 16
| Reclassification of capitalised cost incurred to purchase investment in Sortter from Debt investment in Investment accounted via equity method
| 4
| 3,408
| Current portion of debt investments has been reclassified from other financial assets line item to debt investments line item.
| 5
| 394
| An additional deferred tax asset generated as a result of compliance with IAS 8 has been recognised as result of increased ECL provision.
| 6
| 2,273
| An additional ECL generated as a result of compliance with IAS 8 has been recognised due to collection costs classification as part of ECL.
| 7
| 418,214
| Current and non-current deposits from customers have been merged due to change of the presentation of consolidated statement of financial position based on the order of liquidity.
| 8
| 1,916
| Current and non-current lease liability have been merged due to change of the presentation of consolidated statement of financial position based on the order of liquidity.
| 9
| 15,958
| Trade payables line item has been merged with accruals and other current liabilities line item and renamed to provisions, accruals and other liabilities.
| 10
| 5,708
| Interest accrual liability has been reclassified from provisions, accruals and other liabilities to deposit from customers.
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for 9M 2023
| EUR '000
|
| Reported 30 September 2023
| Adjustment amount
| Adjustment number
| Restated 30 September 2023
|
Old FSLI
|
New FSLI
| ASSETS
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
| Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
| Deferred tax assets
| Deferred tax assets
| 6,348
| 394
| 6
| 6,742
| Loans to customers
| Loans to customers
| 111,193
| 434,831
| 1, 5
| 546,024
| Other non-current financial assets
| Debt investments
| 43,368
| (3,046)
| 3
| 40,322
| Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans to customers
| Loans to customers
| 437,046
| (437,046)
| 1
| -
| Other current financial assets
| Other financial assets
| 11,604
| 1,744
| 2, 3
| 13,348
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
| Prepaid expenses and other assets
| 1,477
| 1,302
| 2
| 2,779
| Total assets
| Total assets
| 819,534
| (1,821)
| -
| 817,713
| EQUITY
| Equity
|
|
|
|
| Retained earnings
| Retained earnings
| 82,798
| (1,821)
| 4, 5
| 80,977
| Total equity
| Total equity
| 184,368
| (1,821)
| -
| 182,547
| LIABILITIES
| LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
| Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits from customers
| Deposits from customers
| 192,164
| 364,148
| 6, 9
| 556,312
| Lease liabilities
| Lease liabilities
| 3,353
| 1,942
| 7
| 5,295
| Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits from customers
| Deposits from customers
| 355,504
| (355,504)
| 6
| -
| Lease liabilities
| Lease liabilities
| 1,942
| (1,942)
| 7
| -
| Trade payables
| Provisions, accruals and other liabilities
| 10,615
| 10,953
| 8, 9
| 21,568
| Accruals and other current liabilities
| Provisions, accruals and other liabilities
| 19,597
| (19,597)
| 8
| -
| Total liabilities
| Total liabilities
| 635,167
| -
| -
| 635,167
| Total equity and liabilities
| Total equity and liabilities
| 819,534
| (1,821)
| -
| 817,713
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for 9M 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
| 437,046
| Current and non-current loans to customers have been merged due to change of the presentation of consolidated statement of financial position based on the order of liquidity.
| 2
| 1,302
| Part of the prepaid expenses (which in economic terms should be presented as financial assets, such as receivables under the depositor compensation scheme) has been reclassified into other financial assets financial statement line item for a more accurate presentation of information.
| 3
| 3,046
| Current portion of debt investments has been reclassified from other financial assets line item to debt investments line item.
| 4
| 394
| An additional deferred tax asset generated as a result of compliance with IAS 8 has been recognised as result of increased ECL provision.
| 5
| 2,215
| An additional ECL generated as a result of compliance with IAS 8 has been recognised due to collection costs classification as part of ECL.
| 6
| 355,504
| Current and non-current deposits from customers have been merged due to change of the presentation of consolidated statement of financial position based on the order of liquidity.
| 7
| 1,942
| Current and non-current lease liability have been merged due to change of the presentation of consolidated statement of financial position based on the order of liquidity.
| 8
| 19,597
| Trade payables line item has been merged with accruals and other current liabilities line item and renamed to provisions, accruals and other liabilities.
| 9
| 8,644
| Interest accrual liability has been reclassified from provisions, accruals and other liabilities to deposit from customers.
The following tables show the restatement of consolidated statements of profit or loss for interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023 and 9M 2023 due to the change in accounting policy (a) and correction of prior period errors (b).
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for Q1 2023
| EUR '000
|
| Reported Q1 2023
| Adjustment amount
| Adjustment number
| Restated Q1 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| Interest revenue
| Interest income
|
53,248
|
988
|
2, 6, 7, 9
|
54,236
| Fees
| Fee and commission income
|
774
|
(772)
|
6
|
2
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
|
(19,817)
|
(1,062)
|
3, 4
|
(20,879)
| Bank and lending costs
| General and administrative expense
|
(3,044)
|
3,044
|
1
| -
| Selling and marketing expense
| Selling and marketing expense
|
(3,309)
|
(61)
| 11
|
(3,370)
| General and administrative expense
| General and administrative expense
|
(6,160)
|
(2,881)
|
1, 3, 7, 8, 10, 11
|
(9,041)
| Profit before interests and taxes (EBIT)
| Profit before interest expense and taxes (EBIT)
|
9,607
|
(744)
|
|
8,863
| Finance income
| Interest income
|
320
|
(320)
|
2
| -
| Finance costs
| Interest expense
|
(7,043)
|
3,130
|
5, 8, 9
|
(3,913)
| Finance costs
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
| -
|
(1,918)
|
5
|
(1,918)
| Profit before income tax
| Profit before income tax
|
2,885
|
148
|
|
3,033
| Income tax expense
| Income tax expense
|
(662)
|
(90)
|
10
|
(752)
| Profit for the period
| Profit for the period
|
2,223
|
58
|
|
2,281
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for Q1 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
| 3,044
| Bank and lending costs line item has been merged with general and administrative expenses.
| 2
| 320
| Finance income in relation to interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks has been merged with the interest income financial statement line item.
| 3
| 1,120
| Invoicing and collection costs have been reclassified from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers financial statement line item.
| 4
| 58
| Impairment loss adjustment due to change in ECL estimate for collection costs.
| 5
| 1,918
| A new financial statement line item titled fair value and foreign exchange losses has been separated from interest expense previously reported under finance cost line item.
| 6
| 772
| Reminder fee has been reclassified from fee and commission income to interest income financial statement line item.
| 7
| 118
| Scoring costs have been reclassified from general and administrative expense to interest income as part of effective interest income.
| 8
| 1,225
| Depositor compensation scheme contributions have been reclassified from interest expense to general and administrative expense.
| 9
| 13
| Finance cost has been renamed to interest expense and reclassified to net interest income.
| 10
| 90
| Withholding tax on consumer loans has been reclassified from general and administrative expense to income tax expense.
| 11
| 61
| Bank and lending costs related to loan handling costs have been merged with general and administrative expense.
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for H1 2023
| EUR '000
|
| Reported H1 2023
| Adjustment amount
| Adjustment number
| Restated
H1 2023
|
Old FSLI
|
New FSLI
| Interest revenue
| Interest income
|
108,033
|
2,053
|
2, 6, 7, 9
|
110,086
| Fees
| Fee and commission income
|
1,495
|
(1,487)
|
6
|
8
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
|
(40,197)
|
(2,012)
|
3, 4
|
(42,209)
| Bank and lending costs
| General and administrative expense
|
(5,960)
|
5,960
|
1
| -
| Selling and marketing expense
| Selling and marketing expense
|
(7,044)
|
(120)
| 11
|
(7,164)
| General and administrative expense
| General and administrative expense
|
(11,191)
|
(4,267)
|
1, 3, 7, 8, 10, 11
|
(15,458)
| Profit before interests and taxes (EBIT)
| Profit before interest expense and taxes (EBIT)
|
20,909
|
127
| -
|
21,047
| Finance income
| Interest income
|
771
|
(771)
|
2
|
-
| Finance costs
| Interest expense
|
(12,346)
|
3,514
|
5, 8, 9
|
(8,832)
| Finance costs
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
|
-
|
(2,563)
|
5
|
(2,563)
| Profit before income tax
| Profit before income tax
|
9,346
|
307
| -
|
9,653
| Income tax expense
| Income tax expense
|
(1,865)
|
(192)
|
10
|
(2,057)
| Profit for the period
| Profit for the period
|
7,481
|
115
| -
|
7,596
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for H1 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
| 5,960
| Bank and lending costs line item has been merged with general and administrative expenses.
| 2
| 771
| Finance income in relation to interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks has been merged with the interest income financial statement line item.
| 3
| 2,127
| Invoicing and collection costs have been reclassified from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers financial statement line item.
| 4
| 115
| Impairment loss adjustment due to change in ECL estimate for collection costs.
| 5
| 2,563
| A new financial statement line item titled fair value and foreign exchange losses has been separated from interest expense previously reported under finance cost line item.
| 6
| 1,487
| Reminder fee has been reclassified from fee and commission income to interest income financial statement line item.
| 7
| 235
| Scoring costs have been reclassified from general and administrative expense to interest income as part of effective interest income.
| 8
| 981
| Depositor compensation scheme contributions have been reclassified from interest expense to general and administrative expense.
| 9
| 30
| Finance cost has been renamed to interest expense and reclassified to net interest income.
| 10
| 192
| Withholding tax on consumer loans has been reclassified from general and administrative expense to income tax expense.
| 11
| 120
| Bank and lending costs related to loan handling costs have been merged with general and administrative expense.
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for 9M 2023
| EUR '000
|
| Reported 9M 2023
| Adjustment amount
| Adjustment number
| Restated 9M 2023
|
Old FSLI
|
New FSLI
| Interest revenue
| Interest income
| 165,222
| 3,236
|
2, 6, 7, 9
| 168,458
| Fees
| Fee and commission income
| 2,171
| (2,124)
|
6
| 47
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
| (61,452)
| (2,920)
|
3, 4
| (64,372)
| Bank and lending costs
| General and administrative expense
| (8,913)
| 8,913
|
1
| -
| Selling and marketing expense
| Selling and marketing expense
| (10,821)
| (176)
|
11
| (10,997)
| General and administrative expense
| General and administrative expense
| (16,708)
| (6,232)
|
1, 3, 7, 8, 10
| (22,940)
| Profit before interests and taxes (EBIT)
| Profit before interest expense and taxes (EBIT)
| 32,470
| 697
|
| 33,201
| Finance income
| Interest income
| 1,428
| (1,428)
|
2
| -
| Finance costs
| Interest expense
| (18,781)
| 4,574
|
5, 8, 9
| (14,207)
| Finance costs
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
| -
| (3,670)
|
5
| (3,670)
| Profit before income tax
| Profit before income tax
| 15,151
| 173
|
| 15,324
| Income tax expense
| Income tax expense
| (2,796)
| -
|
| (2,796)
| Profit for the period
| Profit for the period
| 12,355
| 173
|
| 12,528
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for 9M 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
| 8,913
| Bank and lending costs line item has been merged with general and administrative expenses.
| 2
| 1,428
| Finance income in relation to interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks has been merged with the interest income financial statement line item.
| 3
| 3,093
| Invoicing and collection costs have been reclassified from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers financial statement line item.
| 4
| 173
| Impairment loss adjustment due to change in ECL estimate for collection costs.
| 5
| 3,670
| A new financial statement line item titled fair value and foreign exchange losses has been separated from interest expense previously reported under finance cost line item.
| 6
| 2,124
| Reminder fee has been reclassified from fee and commission income to interest income financial statement line item.
| 7
| 353
| Scoring costs have been reclassified from general and administrative expense to interest income as part of effective interest income.
| 8
| 940
| Depositor compensation scheme contributions have been reclassified from interest expense to general and administrative expense.
| 9
| 36
| Finance cost has been renamed to interest expense and reclassified to net interest income.
| 10
| 176
| Bank and lending costs related to loan handling costs have been merged with general and administrative expense.
The following tables show the restatement of consolidated statements of cash flows for interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023 and 9M 2023 due to the change in accounting policy (a) and correction of prior period errors (b).
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for Q1 2023
| EUR '000
|
| Reported Q1 2023
| Adjustment amount
| Adjustment number
| Restated Q1 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| Profit for the year
| Profit for the period
| 2,223
| 58
| 1
| 2,281
| Adjustments for:
| Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
| Impairments on loans
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
| 19,817
| 1,063
| 1, 4, 2
| 20,879
| Depreciation and amortisation
| Depreciation and amortisation
| 3,416
| 265
| 3
| 3,681
| Finace costs, net
| Net interest income
| 5,505
| (55,828)
| 6
| (50,323)
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
|
| 1,918
| 5, 11
| 1,918
| Tax on income from operations
| Income tax expense
| 662
| 90
| 4
| 752
| Other adjustments
| Other adjustments
| 388
| (265)
| 3
| 122
| Working capital changes:
| Changes in operating assets:
|
|
|
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in current receivables
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Other Assets
| (4,399)
| (1,633)
| 12, 14, 16
| (6,032)
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Loans to Customers
| -
| (21,151)
| 2, 10, 15, 17
| (21,151)
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Other Financial Assets
| -
| (3,460)
| 18
| (3,460)
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Derivative Financial Instruments (net)
| -
| 994
| 8, 12
| 994
| Changes in operating liabilities:
| Changes in operating liabilities:
|
|
|
|
| Deposits from customers
| Increase (+) / decrease (-) in Deposits from customers
| -
| 80,847
| 7, 14
| 80,847
| Increase (+) / Decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities
| Increase (+) / decrease (-) in Other liabilities
| (3,339)
| 4,767
| 16, 17, 18
| (1,429)
| Interest paid
| Interest paid
| (2,623)
| 697
| 13
|
(1,926)
| Interest received
| Interest received
| 91
|
48,313
| 6, 13, 15
|
48,405
| Income taxes paid
| Income taxes paid
| 159
| -
| -
| 159
| Movements in gross portfolio
|
| (23,222)
| 23,222
| 10
| -
| Net cash from operating activities
| Net cash from operating activities
| (1,322)
| 79,896
| -
| 78,575
| Cash flows from investing activities
| Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
| Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Derivative Financial Instruments (net)
| 1,233
| (1,233)
| 8
| -
| Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
| Purchase of tangible assets
| -
| (242)
| 9
| (242)
| Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
| Purchase of intangible assets
| (2,642)
| 242
| 9
| (2,400)
| Net cash used in investing activities
| Net cash used in investing activities
| (1,409)
| (1,233)
| 26
| (2,642)
| Cash flows from financing activities
| Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
| Perpetual bonds interest
| Repayment of perpetual bonds interest
| (1,365)
| -
| -
| (1,365)
| Repayment of finance lease liabilities
| Repayment of lease liabilities
| (562)
| -
| -
| (562)
| Deposits from customers
| Increase (+) / decrease (-) in Deposits from customers
| 79,204
| (79,204)
| 7
| -
| Net cash used in financing activities
| Net cash used in financing activities
| 77,277
| (79,204)
| 7
| (1,928)
| Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
| Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
| 153,325
| -
| -
| 153,326
| Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents
| Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents
| (701)
| 541
| 11
| (160)
| Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
| Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
| 74,546
| (541)
| 11
| 74,005
| Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
| Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
| 227,171
| -
| -
| 227,171
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for Q1 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
| 58
| Change in accounting treatment of collection costs that led to increase in ECL provision for the loans to customers.
| 2
| 1,210
| Invoicing and collection cost has been reclassified from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers and hence deducted from movement in loans to customers.
| 3
| 265
| Impairment on non-financial assets has been reclassified from other adjustments line.
| 4
| 90
| An adjustment has been made regarding the change in accounting treatment of collection costs that led to increase in ECL provision for the loans to customers, resulting in corresponding deferred tax implications on the change in the amount of deferred tax asset.
| 5
| 2,459
| Finance cost, net has been split between net interest income and foreign exchange gain or loss in the statement of profit or loss.
| 6
| 53,369
| Finance cost, net has been split between net interest income and Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses.
| 7
| 79,204
| Reclassification of movement in deposits from customers to operating cash flow with subsequent renaming of line item.
| 8
| 1,233
| Reclassification of changes in derivative assets and liabilities.
| 9
| 242
| Separation of purchase of tangible assets from purchase of intangible assets.
| 10
| 23,222
| Reclassification of movement of loans to customers with subsequent renaming of line item.
| 11
| 541
| Reclassification of part of exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents to fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses.
| 12
| 239
| Reclassification of part of accrued gain or loss from derivatives from other assets to movement in derivatives.
| 13
| 697
| Adjustment of net interest income with netting of interest received and interest paid line items.
| 14
| 1,643
| Reclassification of change in prepayment related to issue costs to loans to customers.
| 15
| 4,359
| Separation of movement on interest accrual from loans to customers.
| 16
| 229
| Netting of other liabilities with other assets to match movement on the statement of financial position.
| 17
| 1,078
| Reclassification of movements in other liabilities related to unallocated payments to loans to customers to match movement on the statement of financial position.
| 18
| 3,460
| Netting of other liabilities to other financial assets to match movement on the statement of financial position.
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for H1 2023
| EUR '000
|
| Reported H1 2023
| Adjustment amount
| Adjustment number
| Restated H1 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| Profit for the year
| Profit for the period
| 7,481
| 115
| 1
| 7,596
| Adjustments for:
| Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
| Impairments on loans
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
| 40,197
| 2,013
| 1, 2
| 42,210
| Depreciation and amortisation
| Depreciation and amortisation
| 7,171
| 419
| 3
| 7,590
| Finace costs, net
| Net interest income
| 10,613
| (111,867)
| 5, 6
| (101,254)
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
|
| 2,563
| 5, 11
| 2,563
| Tax on income from operations
| Income tax expense
| 1,865
| 192
| 4
| 2,057
| Other adjustments
| Other adjustments
| 704
| (419)
| 3
| 286
| Working capital changes:
| Changes in operating assets:
|
|
|
|
| Movements in gross portfolio
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Loans to Customers
| 9,291
| (60,582)
| 10, 12, 14, 16, 17
| (51,291)
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Other Financial Assets
|
| (17,279)
| 2, 4, 15, 17, 19
| (17,277)
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Derivative Financial Instruments (net)
|
| 230
| 18
| 230
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Other Assets
|
| (198)
|
8, 12
| (198)
| Changes in operating liabilities:
| Changes in operating liabilities:
|
|
|
|
| Deposits from customers
| Increase (+) / decrease (-) in Deposits from customers
| -
| 69,750
| 7, 14
| 69,750
| Increase (+) / Decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities
| Increase (+) / decrease (-) in Other liabilities
| (2,288)
| 3,665
| 16, 18
| 1,377
| Interest paid
| Interest paid
| (4,004)
| (671)
| 13
| (4,675)
| Interest received
| Interest received
| 457
| 99,209
| 6, 13, 15
| 99,666
| Income taxes paid
| Income taxes paid
| (486)
| -
| -
| (486)
| Movements in gross portfolio
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Loans to Customers
| (65,323)
| 65,323
| 10
| -
| Net cash from operating activities
| Net cash from operating activities
| 5,678
| 52,463
| -
| 58,143
| Cash flows from investing activities
| Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
| Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Derivative Financial Instruments (net)
| (21)
| 21
| 8
| -
| Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Derivative Financial Instruments (net)
| (12,800)
| 12,800
| 19
| -
| Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
| Purchase of tangible assets
| -
| 146
| 9
| 146
| Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
| Purchase of intangible assets
| (4,863)
| (146)
| 9
| (5,009)
| Net cash used in investing activities
| Net cash used in investing activities
| (18,700)
| 12,821
|
45
| (5,879)
| Cash flows from financing activities
| Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
| Perpetual bonds interest
| Repayment of perpetual bonds interest
| (2,845)
|
|
| (2,845)
| Repayment of finance lease liabilities
| Repayment of lease liabilities
| (1,104)
| -
| -
| (1,104)
| Deposits from customers
| Increase (+) / decrease (-) in Deposits from customers
| 66,002
| (66,002)
| 7
| -
| Net cash used in financing activities
| Net cash used in financing activities
| 57,589
| (66,002)
|
7
| (8,413)
| Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
| Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
| 153,325
| -
| -
| 153,326
| Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents
| Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents
| (1,186)
| 718
| 11
| (469)
| Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
| Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
| 44,568
| (718)
| 11
| 43,850
| Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
| Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
| 196,707
| -
| -
| 196,707
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for H1 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
| 115
| Change in accounting treatment of collection costs that led to increase in ECL provision for the loans to customers.
| 2
| 2,128
| Invoicing and collection cost has been reclassified from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers and hence deducted from movement in loans to customers.
| 3
| 419
| Impairment on non-financial assets has been reclassified from other adjustments line.
| 4
| 192
| An adjustment has been made regarding the change in accounting treatment of collection costs that led to increase in ECL provision for the loans to customers, resulting in corresponding deferred tax implications on the change in the amount of deferred tax asset.
| 5
| 3,281
| Finance cost, net has been split between net interest income and foreign exchange gain or loss in the statement of profit or loss.
| 6
| 108,586
| Finance cost, net has been split between net interest income and Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses.
| 7
| 66,002
| Reclassification of movement in deposits from customers to operating cash flow with subsequent renaming of line item.
| 8
| 21
| Reclassification of changes in derivative assets and liabilities.
| 9
| 146
| Separation of purchase of tangible assets from purchase of intangible assets.
| 10
| 65,323
| Reclassification of movement of loans to customers with subsequent renaming of line item.
| 11
| 718
| Reclassification of part of exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents to fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses.
| 12
| 177
| Reclassification of part of accrued gain or loss from derivatives from other assets to movement in derivatives.
| 13
| 671
| Adjustment of net interest income with netting of interest received and interest paid line items.
| 14
| 3,748
| Reclassification of change in prepayment related to issue costs to loans to customers.
| 15
| 10,048
| Separation of movement on interest accrual from loans to customers.
| 16
| 3,895
| Netting of other liabilities with other assets to match movement on the statement of financial position.
| 17
| 12,207
| Reclassification of movements in other liabilities related to unallocated payments to loans to customers to match movement on the statement of financial position.
| 18
| 230
| Netting of other liabilities to other financial assets to match movement on the statement of financial position.
| 19
| 12,800
| Reclassification of debt investment purchase from purchase of non-current financial investments to other financial assets.
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for 9M 2023
| EUR '000
|
| Reported 9M 2023
| Adjustment Amount
| Adjustment number
| Restated 9M 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| Profit for the year
| Profit for the period
|
12,356
|
172
| 1
|
12,528
| Adjustments for:
| Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
| Impairments on loans
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
|
61,452
|
2,920
| 1, 2
|
64,372
| Depreciation and amortisation
| Depreciation and amortisation
|
11,582
|
(85)
| 3
|
11,497
| Finance costs, net
| Net interest income
|
16,435
|
(170,686)
| 5, 6
|
(154,251)
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
| -
|
3,670
| 5, 11
|
3,670
| Tax on income from operations
| Income tax expense
|
2,492
|
304
| 4
|
2,796
| Other adjustments
| Other adjustments
|
347
|
85
| 3
|
432
| Working capital changes:
| Changes in operating assets:
|
|
|
|
| Movements in gross portfolio
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Loans to Customers
|
20,805
|
(121,739)
| 10, 12, 14, 16, 17
|
(100,934)
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Other Financial Assets
| -
|
(19,214)
| 2, 4, 15, 17, 19
|
(19,215)
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Derivative Financial Instruments (net)
| -
|
819
| 18
|
819
|
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Other Assets
| -
|
3,524
|
8, 12
|
3,524
| Changes in operating liabilities:
| Changes in operating liabilities:
|
|
|
|
| Deposits from customers
| Increase (+) / decrease (-) in Deposits from customers
| -
|
52,935
| 7, 14
|
52,935
| Increase (+) / Decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities
| Increase (+) / decrease (-) in Other liabilities
|
(3,034)
|
9,025
| 16, 18
|
5,991
| Interest paid
| Interest paid
|
(7,545)
|
(83)
| 13
|
(7,628)
| Interest received
| Interest received
|
819
|
158,340
| 6, 13, 15
|
159,159
| Income taxes paid
| Income taxes paid
|
(547)
|
|
|
(547)
| Movements in gross portfolio
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Loans to Customers
|
(115,421)
|
115,421
| 10
|
-
| Net cash from operating activities
| Net cash from operating activities
|
(259)
|
35,408
|
|
35,149
| Cash flows from investing activities
| Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
| Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Derivative Financial Instruments (net)
|
4,774
|
(4,774)
| 8
| -
| Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets
| Increase (-) / Decrease (+) in Derivative Financial Instruments (net)
|
(14,600)
|
14,600
| 19
| -
| Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
| Purchase of tangible assets
| -
|
(126)
| 9
|
(126)
| Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
| Purchase of intangible assets
|
(8,036)
|
126
| 9
|
(7,910)
| Net cash used in investing activities
| Net cash used in investing activities
|
(18,879)
|
9,826
| 45
|
(9,052)
| Cash flows from financing activities
| Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
| Perpetual bonds interest
| Repayment of perpetual bonds interest
|
(4,426)
| -
| -
|
(4,426)
| Repayment of finance lease liabilities
| Repayment of lease liabilities
|
(1,802)
| -
| -
|
(1,802)
| Deposits from customers
| Increase (+) / decrease (-) in Deposits from customers
|
46,316
|
(46,316)
| 7
| -
| Net cash used in financing activities
| Net cash used in financing activities
|
34,232
|
(46,316)
| 7
|
(12,084)
| Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
| Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
153,326
| -
| -
|
153,326
| Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents
| Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,380)
|
1,082
| 11
|
(298)
| Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
| Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
15,094
|
(1,082)
| 11
|
14,012
| Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
| Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
167,040
| -
| -
|
167,040
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for 9M 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
|
172
| Change in accounting treatment of collection costs that led to increase in ECL provision for the loans to customers.
| 2
|
3,092
| Invoicing and collection cost has been reclassified from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers and hence deducted from movement in loans to customers.
| 3
|
85
| Impairment on non-financial assets has been reclassified from other adjustments line.
| 4
|
304
| An adjustment has been made regarding the change in accounting treatment of collection costs that led to increase in ECL provision for the loans to customers, resulting in corresponding deferred tax implications on the change in the amount of deferred tax asset.
| 5
|
4,752
| Finance cost, net has been split between net interest income and fair values and foreign exchange gain or loss in the statement of profit or loss.
| 6
|
165,934
| Finance cost, net has been split between net interest income and Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses.
| 7
|
46,316
| Reclassification of movement in deposits from customers to operating cash flow with subsequent renaming of line item.
| 8
|
4,774
| Reclassification of changes in derivative assets and liabilities.
| 9
|
126
| Separation of purchase of tangible assets from purchase of intangible assets.
| 10
|
115,421
| Reclassification of movement of loans to customers with subsequent renaming of line item.
| 11
|
1,082
| Reclassification of part of exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents to fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses.
| 12
|
1,250
| Reclassification of part of accrued gain or loss from derivatives from other assets to movement in derivatives.
| 13
|
83
| Adjustment of net interest income with netting of interest received and interest paid line items.
| 14
|
6,619
| Reclassification of change in prepayment related to issue costs to loans to customers.
| 15
|
7,677
| Separation of movement on interest accrual from loans to customers.
| 16
|
9,844
| Netting of other liabilities with other assets to match movement on the statement of financial position.
| 17
|
8,895
| Reclassification of movements in other liabilities related to unallocated payments to loans to customers to match movement on the statement of financial position.
| 18
|
819
| Netting of other liabilities to other financial assets to match movement on the statement of financial position.
| 19
|
14,600
| Reclassification of debt investment purchase from purchase of non-current financial investments to other financial assets.
c) Changes in organisational structure
In November 2023, Multitude announced plans to improve its organisational structure and introduce a new business unit, Wholesale banking. This was done by reorganising part of the SweepBank business. Operational since January 1, 2024, the new business unit is active under the Multitude Bank brand and offers two products: Secured Debt and a Payment Solution.
Simultaneously, in its financial reports, the Group renamed the Ferratum business unit to the Consumer banking business unit while keeping the brand Ferratum. CapitalBox's business unit was renamed SME banking, keeping CapitalBox as the brand name. The reorganisation led to the reallocation of revenues, direct expenses and receivables of Prime Loans to Ferratum, Sales Finance to CapitalBox and the redistribution of overhead costs among the three business units. These changes have been incorporated into the segment reporting, and the financial results of business units for the comparative periods have been restated to ensure comparability.
The following tables show the restatement of profit or loss disclosure of operating and reportable segments for interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023, 9M 2023 and full year 2023 due to the change in accounting policy, amendment of prior period error and change in organisational structure.
Restatement of operating and reportable segments for Q1 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| Reported Ferratum Q1 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated Consumer banking Q1 2023
| Reported Capital Box Q1 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated SME banking Q1 2023
| Reported Sweep Bank Q1 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated Wholesale banking Q1 2023
| Interest revenue
| Interest income
|
43,377
|
4,537
|
9, 16, 19, 25, 30
|
47,913
|
5,475
|
45
|
17, 20
|
5,521
|
4,397
|
(3,595)
|
18, 21, 30
|
801
| Servicing fee revenue
| Fee and commission income
|
754
|
(752)
|
9, 31
|
2
|
-
| -
| -
|
-
|
20
|
(20)
|
31
|
-
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
|
(15,467)
|
(4,593)
|
3, 13, 32
|
(20,060)
|
(786)
|
(30)
|
4, 14
|
(816)
|
(3,564)
|
3,562
|
15, 32, 33
|
(3)
| Bank and lending costs
| General and administrative expense
|
(2,548)
|
2,548
|
6
|
-
|
(281)
|
281
|
7
|
-
|
(215)
|
215
|
8
|
-
| Personnel expense
| Personnel expense
|
(5,172)
|
(1,233)
|
34
|
(6,405)
|
(1,442)
|
(223)
|
35
|
(1,665)
|
(1,788)
|
1,456
|
34, 35
|
(332)
| Selling and marketing expense
| Selling and marketing expense
|
(2,536)
|
(198)
|
22, 36
|
(2,734)
|
(606)
|
(4)
|
23, 37
|
(610)
|
(167)
|
141
|
24, 36, 37
|
(26)
| General and administrative expense
| General and administrative expense
|
(3,924)
|
(3,429)
|
5, 6, 10, 13, 16, 22, 38
|
(7,353)
|
(851)
|
(425)
|
7, 11, 14, 17, 23, 39
|
(1,275)
|
(1,385)
|
973
|
8, 12, 15, 18, 24, 38, 39
|
(412)
| Depreciation and amortisation
| Depreciation and amortisation
|
(1,949)
|
(1,469)
|
40
|
(3,418)
|
(198)
|
(42)
|
41
|
(240)
|
(1,534)
|
1,511
|
40, 41
|
(23)
| Other income, net
| Other income
|
(2)
|
31
|
26, 42
|
29
|
-
|
(6)
|
27, 43
|
(6)
|
-
|
(4)
|
42, 43
|
(5)
| Other income, net
| Other expense
| -
|
(19)
|
26
|
(19)
| -
|
(2)
|
27
|
(2)
| -
| -
| -
| -
| Profit (loss) before interests and taxes ('EBIT')
| Profit before interest expense and taxes (EBIT)
|
12,533
|
(4,577)
| -
|
7,955
|
1,311
|
(406)
|
|
907
|
(4,236)
|
4,238
| -
| -
| Allocated finance costs, net
| Interest expense
|
(3,096)
|
169
|
10, 19, 29, 45
|
(2,927)
|
(953)
|
101
|
11, 20, 29, 45
|
(853)
|
(1,252)
|
1,119
|
12, 21, 44, 45
|
(133)
| Unallocated foreign exchange losses, net
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
|
-
|
(1,579)
|
1, 25, 29
|
(1,579)
|
-
|
(339)
|
2, 29
|
(339)
|
-
| -
| -
|
-
| Profit before income taxes
| Profit before income tax
|
9,437
|
(5,987)
| -
|
3,450
|
358
|
(644)
| -
|
(285)
|
(5,488)
|
5,357
| -
|
(133)
Description of adjustments to operating and reportable segments for Q1 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
|
1,171
| Allocation of foreign currency exchange losses to business unit Ferratum previously reported under“Central” segment.
| 2
|
251
| Allocation of foreign currency exchange losses to business unit Capital Box previously reported under“Central” segment.
| 3
|
35
| Change in impairment of loans to customers due to inclusion of collection costs into ECL in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 4
|
23
| Change in impairment of loans to customers due to inclusion of collection costs into ECL in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 5
|
90
| Reclassification of withholding tax paid on interest from loans to customers in Romania from general and administrative expense to income tax expense as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 6
|
2,548
| Reclassification of bank and lending costs to general and administrative in Ferratum as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 7
|
281
| Reclassification of bank and lending costs to general and administrative in CapitalBox as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 8
|
215
| Reclassification of bank and lending costs to general and administrative in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 9
|
772
| Reclassification of reminder fee from fee income to interest income in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 10
|
715
| Reclassification of depositor compensation scheme fees from interest expense to general and administrative expense in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 11
|
220
| Reclassification of depositor compensation scheme fees from interest expense to general and administrative expense in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 12
|
289
| Reclassification of depositor compensation scheme fees from interest expense to general and administrative expense in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 13
|
874
| Reclassification of invoicing and collection costs from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 14
|
44
| Reclassification of invoicing and collection costs from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 15
|
201
| Reclassification of invoicing and collection costs from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 16
|
96
| Reclassification of scoring costs from general and administrative expense to interest income in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 17
|
12
| Reclassification of scoring costs from general and administrative expense to interest income in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 18
|
10
| Reclassification of scoring costs from general and administrative expense to interest income in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 19
|
187
| Reclassification of interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks from finance income to interest income line item in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 20
|
58
| Reclassification of interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks from finance income to interest income line item in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 21
|
76
| Reclassification of interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks from finance income to interest income line item in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 22
|
47
| Reclassification of bank and sms cost related to loan handling cost from selling and marketing expense to general and administrative expense in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 23
|
11
| Reclassification of bank and sms cost related to loan handling cost from selling and marketing expense to general and administrative expense in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 24
|
3
| Reclassification of bank and sms cost related to loan handling cost from selling and marketing expense to general and administrative expense in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 25
|
13
| Netting of directly attributable issue cost from finance expense to interest income in Ferratum business unit.
| 26
|
19
| Gross up of other income and expense previously reported at net value in Ferratum business unit.
| 27
|
2
| Gross up of other income and expense previously reported at net value in CapitalBox business unit.
| 28
|
395
| Reclassification of foreign currency exchange losses that were reported under net finance cost to separate line item in Ferratum business unit.
| 29
|
88
| Reclassification of foreign currency exchange losses that were reported under net finance cost to separate line item in CapitalBox business unit.
| 30
|
3,661
| Allocation of SweepBank revenue from Prime Loans to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 31
|
20
| Allocation of SweepBank revenue from Prime Loans to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 32
|
3,754
| Allocation of impairment losses on loans to customers of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 33
|
9
| Allocation of impairment losses on loans to customers of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 34
|
1,233
| Allocation of personnel expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 35
|
223
| Allocation of personnel expense of SweepBank business unit to CapitalBox business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 36
|
151
| Allocation of selling and marketing expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 37
|
7
| Allocation of selling and marketing expense of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 38
|
1,272
| Allocation of general and administrative expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 39
|
9
| Allocation of general and administrative expense of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 40
|
1,469
| Allocation of depreciation and amortisation of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 41
|
42
| Allocation of depreciation and amortisation of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 42
|
12
| Allocation of other income of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 43
|
8
| Allocation of other income of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 44
|
755
| Allocation of interest expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 45
|
150
| Allocation of interest expense of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
Restatement of operating and reportable segments for H1 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| Reported Ferratum H1 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated Consumer banking H1 2023
| Reported Capital Box H1 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated SME banking H1 2023
| Reported Sweep Bank H1 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated Wholesale banking H1 2023
| Interest revenue
| Interest income
|
87,710
|
9,387
|
9, 16, 19, 25, 30
|
97,097
|
11,000
|
165
|
17, 20, 47
|
11,166
|
9,322
|
(7,500)
|
18, 21, 30, 47
|
1,823
| Servicing fee revenue
| Fee and commission income
|
1,449
|
(1,442)
|
9, 31
|
8
|
-
| -
| -
| -
|
45
|
(45)
|
31
|
-
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
|
(29,076)
|
(10,667)
|
3, 13, 32
|
(39,742)
|
(2,413)
|
(50)
|
4, 14
|
(2,462)
|
(8,709)
|
8,704
|
15, 32, 33
|
(5)
| Bank and lending costs
| General and administrative expense
|
(4,916)
|
4,916
|
6
|
-
|
(549)
|
549
|
7
|
-
|
(495)
|
495
|
8
|
-
| Personnel expense
| Personnel expense
|
(10,385)
|
(2,319)
|
34
|
(12,704)
|
(2,803)
|
(601)
|
35
|
(3,404)
|
(3,604)
|
2,920
|
34, 35
|
(683)
| Selling and marketing expense
| Selling and marketing expense
|
(5,311)
|
(396)
|
22, 36
|
(5,707)
|
(1,402)
|
(14)
|
23, 37
|
(1,416)
|
(331)
|
290
|
24, 36, 37
|
(41)
| General and administrative expense
| General and administrative expense
|
(7,280)
|
(5,137)
|
5, 6, 10, 13, 16, 22, 38
|
(12,417)
|
(1,458)
|
(852)
|
7, 11, 14, 17, 23, 39
|
(2,310)
|
(2,454)
|
1,723
|
8, 12, 15, 18, 24, 38, 39
|
(731)
| Depreciation and amortisation
| Depreciation and amortisation
|
(4,432)
|
(2,588)
|
40
|
(7,020)
|
(438)
|
(82)
|
41
|
(520)
|
(2,719)
|
2,670
|
40, 41
|
(50)
| Other income, net
| Other income
|
164
|
8
|
26, 42
|
172
|
(5)
|
17
|
27, 43
|
12
|
(4)
|
15
|
42, 43
|
11
| Other income, net
| Other expense
| -
|
-
|
26
|
-
| -
|
(40)
|
27
|
(40)
| -
| -
| -
| -
| Not allocated
| Profit (loss) for the period from investment in associates
|
-
| -
| -
|
-
|
-
| -
| -
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
46
|
12
| Profit (loss) before interests and taxes ('EBIT')
| Profit before interest expense and taxes (EBIT)
|
27,923
|
(8,238)
| -
|
19,686
|
1,932
|
(908)
| -
|
1,027
|
(8,949)
|
9,285
| -
|
335
| Allocated finance costs, net
| Interest expense
|
(5,500)
|
(1,115)
|
10, 19, 29, 45
|
(6,615)
|
(1,638)
|
(223)
|
11, 20, 29, 45
|
(1,862)
|
(2,198)
|
1,842
|
12, 21, 44, 45
|
(355)
| Unallocated foreign exchange losses, net
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
|
-
|
(2,104)
|
1, 25, 29
|
(2,104)
|
-
|
(459)
|
2, 29
|
(459)
|
-
| -
| -
|
-
| Profit before income taxes
| Profit before income tax
|
22,423
|
(11,457)
| -
|
10,967
|
294
|
(1,590)
| -
|
(1,293)
|
(11,147)
|
11,127
| -
|
(20)
Description of adjustments to operating and reportable segments for H1 2023
| Number
| Amount, EUR '000
| Description
| 1
|
1,838
| Allocation of foreign currency exchange losses to business unit Ferratum previously reported under“Central” segment.
| 2
|
401
| Allocation of foreign currency exchange losses to business unit Capital Box previously reported under“Central” segment.
| 3
|
69
| Change in impairment of loans to customers due to inclusion of collection costs into ECL in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 4
|
46
| Change in impairment of loans to customers due to inclusion of collection costs into ECL in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 5
|
192
| Reclassification of withholding tax paid on interest from loans to customers in Romania from general and administrative expense to income tax expense as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 6
|
4,916
| Reclassification of bank and lending costs to general and administrative in Ferratum as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 7
|
549
| Reclassification of bank and lending costs to general and administrative in CapitalBox as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 8
|
495
| Reclassification of bank and lending costs to general and administrative in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 9
|
1,487
| Reclassification of reminder fee from fee income to interest income in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 10
|
638
| Reclassification of depositor compensation scheme fees from interest expense to general and administrative expense in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 11
|
128
| Reclassification of depositor compensation scheme fees from interest expense to general and administrative expense in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 12
|
215
| Reclassification of depositor compensation scheme fees from interest expense to general and administrative expense in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 13
|
1,539
| Reclassification of invoicing and collection costs from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 14
|
128
| Reclassification of invoicing and collection costs from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 15
|
461
| Reclassification of invoicing and collection costs from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 16
|
191
| Reclassification of scoring costs from general and administrative expense to interest income in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 17
|
24
| Reclassification of scoring costs from general and administrative expense to interest income in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 18
|
20
| Reclassification of scoring costs from general and administrative expense to interest income in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 19
|
454
| Reclassification of interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks from finance income to interest income line item in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 20
|
135
| Reclassification of interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks from finance income to interest income line item in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 21
|
182
| Reclassification of interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks from finance income to interest income line item in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 22
|
90
| Reclassification of bank and sms cost related to loan handling cost from selling and marketing expense to general and administrative expense in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 23
|
24
| Reclassification of bank and sms cost related to loan handling cost from selling and marketing expense to general and administrative expense in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 24
|
6
| Reclassification of bank and sms cost related to loan handling cost from selling and marketing expense to general and administrative expense in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 25
|
30
| Netting of directly attributable issue cost from finance expense to interest income in Ferratum business unit.
| 26
|
-
| Gross up of other income and expense previously reported at net value in Ferratum business unit.
| 27
|
40
| Gross up of other income and expense previously reported at net value in CapitalBox business unit.
| 28
|
236
| Reclassification of foreign currency exchange losses that were reported under net finance cost to separate line item in Ferratum business unit.
| 29
|
58
| Reclassification of foreign currency exchange losses that were reported under net finance cost to separate line item in CapitalBox business unit.
| 30
|
7,607
| Allocation of SweepBank revenue from Prime Loans to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 31
|
45
| Allocation of SweepBank revenue from Prime Loans to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 32
|
9,197
| Allocation of impairment losses on loans to customers of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 33
|
32
| Allocation of impairment losses on loans to customers of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 34
|
2,319
| Allocation of personnel expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 35
|
601
| Allocation of personnel expense of SweepBank business unit to CapitalBox business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 36
|
306
| Allocation of selling and marketing expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 37
|
10
| Allocation of selling and marketing expense of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 38
|
1,595
| Allocation of general and administrative expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 39
|
351
| Allocation of general and administrative expense of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 40
|
2,588
| Allocation of depreciation and amortisation of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 41
|
82
| Allocation of depreciation and amortisation of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 42
|
8
| Allocation of other income of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 43
|
23
| Allocation of other income of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 44
|
1,535
| Allocation of interest expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 45
|
274
| Allocation of interest expense of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 46
|
12
| Inclusion of results from participation in associates in Wholesale banking previously not allocated to reportable segments. This includes investment in Sortter Oy.
| 47
|
54
| Allocation of SweepBank interest revenue from Sale Finance business to SME banking business unit.
Restatement of operating and reportable segments for 9M 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| Reported Ferratum 9M 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated Consumer banking 9M 2023
| Reported Capital Box 9M 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated SME banking 9M 2023
| Reported Sweep Bank 9M 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated Wholesale banking 9M 2023
| Interest revenue
| Interest income
|
133,881
|
14,304
|
9, 16, 19, 25, 30
|
148,185
|
16,771
|
290
|
17, 20, 47
|
17,061
|
14,569
|
(11,358)
|
18, 21, 30, 47
|
3,211
| Servicing fee revenue
| Fee and commission income
|
2,105
|
(2,057)
|
9, 31
|
47
|
-
| -
| -
|
-
|
67
|
(67)
|
31
|
-
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
|
(44,076)
|
(15,832)
|
3, 13, 32
|
(59,908)
|
(4,408)
|
(51)
|
4, 14
|
(4,459)
|
(12,968)
|
12,962
|
15, 32, 33
|
(5)
| Bank and lending costs
| General and administrative expense
|
(7,323)
|
7,323
|
6
|
-
|
(793)
|
793
|
7
|
-
|
(797)
|
797
|
8
|
-
| Personnel expense
| Personnel expense
|
(15,560)
|
(3,360)
|
34
|
(18,920)
|
(4,242)
|
(890)
|
35
|
(5,132)
|
(5,395)
|
4,250
|
34, 35
|
(1,145)
| Selling and marketing expense
| Selling and marketing expense
|
(8,213)
|
(517)
|
22, 36
|
(8,730)
|
(2,205)
|
(17)
|
23, 37
|
(2,221)
|
(404)
|
357
|
24, 36, 37
|
(46)
| General and administrative expense
| General and administrative expense
|
(10,837)
|
(7,583)
|
5, 6, 10, 13, 16, 22, 38
|
(18,419)
|
(2,196)
|
(1,227)
|
7, 11, 14, 17, 23, 39
|
(3,422)
|
(3,675)
|
2,579
|
8, 12, 15, 18, 24, 38, 39
|
(1,098)
| Depreciation and amortisation
| Depreciation and amortisation
|
(6,901)
|
(3,680)
|
40
|
(10,581)
|
(690)
|
(107)
|
41
|
(797)
|
(3,906)
|
3,787
|
40, 41
|
(119)
| Other income, net
| Other income
|
(335)
|
337
|
26, 42
|
2
| -
|
-
|
27, 43
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42, 43
|
-
| Other income, net
| Other expense
| -
|
(335)
|
26
|
(335)
| -
|
(2)
|
27
|
(2)
| -
| -
| -
|
-
| Not allocated
| Profit (loss) for the period from investment in associates
|
-
| -
| -
|
-
|
-
| -
| -
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
46
|
34
| Profit (loss) before interests and taxes ('EBIT')
| Profit before interest expense and taxes (EBIT)
|
42,741
|
(11,400)
| -
|
31,342
|
2,237
|
(1,211)
| -
|
1,027
|
(12,509)
|
13,341
| -
|
832
| Allocated finance costs, net
| Interest expense
|
(8,650)
|
(2,009)
| -
|
(10,659)
|
(2,440)
|
(460)
| -
|
(2,900)
|
(3,271)
|
2,624
| -
|
(648)
| Unallocated foreign exchange losses, net
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
|
-
|
(3,058)
| -
|
(3,058)
|
-
|
(612)
| -
|
(612)
|
-
| -
| -
|
-
| Profit before income taxes
| Profit before income tax
|
34,091
|
(16,467)
| -
|
17,625
|
(203)
|
(2,283)
| -
|
(2,486)
|
(15,780)
|
15,965
| -
|
184
Description of adjustments to operating and reportable segments for 9M 2023
| Number
| Amount, EUR '000
| Description
| 1
|
2,483
| Allocation of foreign currency exchange losses to business unit Ferratum previously reported under“Central” segment.
| 2
|
508
| Allocation of foreign currency exchange losses to business unit Capital Box previously reported under“Central” segment.
| 3
|
103
| Change in impairment of loans to customers due to inclusion of collection costs into ECL in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 4
|
69
| Change in impairment of loans to customers due to inclusion of collection costs into ECL in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 5
|
-
| Reclassification of withholding tax paid on interest from loans to customers in Romania from general and administrative expense to income tax expense as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 6
|
7,323
| Reclassification of bank and lending costs to general and administrative in Ferratum as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 7
|
793
| Reclassification of bank and lending costs to general and administrative in CapitalBox as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 8
|
797
| Reclassification of bank and lending costs to general and administrative in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 9
|
2,124
| Reclassification of reminder fee from fee income to interest income in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 10
|
610
| Reclassification of depositor compensation scheme fees from interest expense to general and administrative expense in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 11
|
124
| Reclassification of depositor compensation scheme fees from interest expense to general and administrative expense in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 12
|
207
| Reclassification of depositor compensation scheme fees from interest expense to general and administrative expense in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 13
|
2,218
| Reclassification of invoicing and collection costs from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 14
|
222
| Reclassification of invoicing and collection costs from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 15
|
653
| Reclassification of invoicing and collection costs from general and administrative expense to impairment loss on loans to customers in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 16
|
286
| Reclassification of scoring costs from general and administrative expense to interest income in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 17
|
36
| Reclassification of scoring costs from general and administrative expense to interest income in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 18
|
31
| Reclassification of scoring costs from general and administrative expense to interest income in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 amendment of prior period error.
| 19
|
860
| Reclassification of interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks from finance income to interest income line item in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 20
|
243
| Reclassification of interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks from finance income to interest income line item in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 21
|
325
| Reclassification of interest from loans to related parties and deposits with other banks from finance income to interest income line item in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 22
|
134
| Reclassification of bank and sms cost related to loan handling cost from selling and marketing expense to general and administrative expense in Ferratum business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 23
|
36
| Reclassification of bank and sms cost related to loan handling cost from selling and marketing expense to general and administrative expense in CapitalBox business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 24
|
7
| Reclassification of bank and sms cost related to loan handling cost from selling and marketing expense to general and administrative expense in SweepBank business unit as a result of IAS 8 change in presentation.
| 25
|
37
| Netting of directly attributable issue cost from finance expense to interest income in Ferratum business unit.
| 26
|
335
| Gross up of other income and expense previously reported at net value in Ferratum business unit.
| 27
|
2
| Gross up of other income and expense previously reported at net value in CapitalBox business unit.
| 28
|
538
| Reclassification of foreign currency exchange losses that were reported under net finance cost to separate line item in Ferratum business unit.
| 29
|
104
| Reclassification of foreign currency exchange losses that were reported under net finance cost to separate line item in CapitalBox business unit.
| 30
|
11,569
| Allocation of SweepBank revenue from Prime Loans to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 31
|
67
| Allocation of SweepBank revenue from Prime Loans to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 32
|
13,717
| Allocation of impairment losses on loans to customers of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 33
|
102
| Allocation of impairment losses on loans to customers of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 34
|
3,360
| Allocation of personnel expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 35
|
890
| Allocation of personnel expense of SweepBank business unit to CapitalBox business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 36
|
383
| Allocation of selling and marketing expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 37
|
19
| Allocation of selling and marketing expense of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 38
|
2,288
| Allocation of general and administrative expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 39
|
604
| Allocation of general and administrative expense of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 40
|
3,680
| Allocation of depreciation and amortisation of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 41
|
107
| Allocation of depreciation and amortisation of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 42
|
2
| Allocation of other income of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 43
|
2
| Allocation of other income of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 44
|
2,297
| Allocation of interest expense of SweepBank business unit to Consumer banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 45
|
445
| Allocation of interest expense of SweepBank business unit to SME banking business unit as result of reorganisation of reportable segments.
| 46
|
34
| Inclusion of results from participation in associates in Wholesale banking previously not allocated to reportable segments. This includes investment in Sortter Oy.
| 47
|
83
| Allocation of SweepBank interest revenue from Sale Finance business to SME banking business unit.
Restatement of operating and reportable segments for 2023
| Old FSLI
| New FSLI
| Reported Ferratum 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated Consumer banking 2023
| Reported Capital Box 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated SME banking 2023
| Reported Sweep Bank 2023
| Restatement amount
| Restatement number
| Restated Wholesale banking 2023
| Revenue
| Interest income
|
192,731
|
8,959
|
1
|
201,690
|
24,686
|
(988)
|
2
|
23,698
|
23,137
|
(18,066)
|
3
|
5,071
| Not reported
| Fee and commission income
| -
|
63
|
4
|
63
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| Credit losses
| Impairment loss on loans to customers
|
(62,760)
|
(19,889)
|
5
|
(82,649)
|
(6,635)
|
(120)
|
6
|
(6,755)
|
(16,197)
|
16,348
|
7
|
151
| Not reported
| Personnel expense
| -
|
(25,425)
|
8
|
(25,425)
| -
|
(7,022)
|
9
|
(7,022)
| -
|
(1,629)
|
10
|
(1,629)
| Not reported
| Selling and marketing expense
| -
|
(10,819)
|
11
|
(10,819)
| -
|
(3,324)
|
12
|
(3,324)
| -
|
(37)
|
13
|
(37)
| Not reported
| General and administrative expense
| -
|
(25,559)
|
14
|
(25,559)
| -
|
(4,830)
|
15
|
(4,830)
| -
|
(1,587)
|
16
|
(1,587)
| Not reported
| Depreciation and amortisation
| -
|
(13,781)
|
17
|
(13,781)
| -
|
(1,069)
|
18
|
(1,069)
| -
|
(167)
|
19
|
(167)
| Not reported
| Other income
| -
|
8
|
20
|
8
| -
|
14
|
21
|
14
| -
|
8
|
22
|
8
| Not reported
| Other expense
| -
|
(495)
|
23
|
(495)
| -
|
(7)
|
24
|
(7)
| -
| -
| -
| -
| Not reported
| Profit (loss) for the period from investment in associates
| -
| -
| -
|
-
| -
| -
| -
|
-
| -
|
6
|
25
|
6
| EBIT (reported to CODM)
| Profit before interest expense and taxes (EBIT)
|
59,079
|
(16,046)
| -
|
43,033
|
1,735
|
(1,029)
| -
|
706
|
(15,258)
|
17,074
| -
|
1,816
| Not reported
| Interest expense
| -
|
(16,582)
|
26
|
(16,582)
| -
|
(4,402)
|
27
|
(4,402)
| -
|
(1,254)
|
28
|
(1,254)
| Not reported
| Fair value and foreign exchange gains and losses
| -
|
(3,557)
|
29
|
(3,557)
| -
|
(771)
|
30
|
(771)
| -
| -
| -
|
-
| Not reported
| Profit before income tax
|
59,079
|
(36,185)
| -
|
22,894
|
1,735
|
(6,202)
| -
|
(4,467)
|
(15,258)
|
15,820
| -
|
562
Description of adjustments to operating and reportable segments for full year 2023
| Number
| Amount
EUR '000
| Description
| 1
| 8,959
| Direct allocation of interest income to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 2
| 988
| Direct allocation of interest income to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 3
| 18,066
| Direct allocation of interest income to Wholesale banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 4
| 63
| Direct allocation of fee income to Consumer banking business adjusted for organisation change unit previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 5
| 19,889
| Direct allocation of impairment losses on loans to customers to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 6
| 120
| Direct allocation of impairment losses on loans to customers to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 7
| 16,348
| Direct allocation of impairment losses on loans to customers to Wholesale banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 8
| 25,425
| Direct allocation of personnel expense to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 9
| 7,022
| Direct allocation of personnel expense to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 10
| 1,629
| Direct allocation of personnel expense to Wholesale banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 11
| 10,819
| Direct allocation of selling and marketing expense to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 12
| 3,324
| Direct allocation of selling and marketing expense to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 13
| 37
| Direct allocation of selling and marketing expense to Wholesale banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 14
| 25,559
| Direct allocation of general and administrative expense to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 15
| 4,830
| Direct allocation of general and administrative expense to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 16
| 1,587
| Direct allocation of general and administrative expense to Wholesale banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 17
| 13,781
| Direct allocation of depreciation and amortization to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 18
| 1,069
| Direct allocation of depreciation and amortization to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 19
| 167
| Direct allocation of depreciation and amortization to Wholesale banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 20
| 8
| Direct allocation of other income to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 21
| 14
| Direct allocation of other income to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 22
| 8
| Direct allocation of other income to Wholesale banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 23
| 495
| Direct allocation of other expense to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 24
| 7
| Direct allocation of other expense to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 25
| 6
| Direct allocation of financial results from participation in associates to Wholesale banking business unit previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 26
| 16,582
| Direct allocation of interest expense to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 27
| 4,402
| Direct allocation of interest expense to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 28
| 1,254
| Direct allocation of interest expense to Wholesale banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 29
| 3,557
| Direct allocation of foreign currency exchange losses to Consumer banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
| 30
| 771
| Direct allocation of foreign currency exchange losses to SME banking business unit adjusted for organisation change previously not reported in annual statement 2023.
