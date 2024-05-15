Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to MAX Automation SECompany Name: MAX Automation SEISIN: DE000A2DA588Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 15.05.2024Target price: EUR 8.20Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Konstantin VölkMuted start into the year but solid order intake; chg. est. Topic: MAX released mixed Q1 results with muted sales and slight pressureon margins in line with expectations. However, order intake moderatelyimproved qoq from a low level in the last three quarterssupported by continuous follow-up orders from ELWEMA. Q1 group sales declined slightly by 6.1% yoy to € 91m (eNuW: € 92m)reflecting the low order backlog compared to last year. Q1 EBITDA fell by18% yoy to € 7.9m (eNuW: € 7.6m) due to the lower top-line, wage inflationand a product mix shift within bdtronic. Hence, the margin declined by1.2pp yoy to 8.8%. After three weaker quarters, order intake in Q1 showed first signs of arecovery. Q1 group order intake increased 26% qoq to € 90m but decreased21% yoy compared to the exceptionally strong Q1 FY23. Order intake in thesecond half of FY23 suffered from investment restraints reflecting achallenging macroeconomic environment, restrictive financing conditions andpersistently high price levels. The ongoing weakness of the global economywas in particular delt in the German mechanical and plant engineeringsector. We expect the situation to improve modestly in the second half ofFY24e, which should translate to increasing revenue in FY25e. bdtronic continued its growth story and increased sales by 50% yoy to €29.6m supported by a high order backlog and strong service business, EBITDA stayed unchanged yoy at € 3.3m along with a margin decreaseof 5.6pp to 11.1%. This was largely influenced by a product mix shift tothe lower margin impregnation business as well as wage inflation and anincrease in personnel. Vecoplan's revenues came in at € 38.7m, a 16.2% decrease yoy. EBITDA fellby 27% to € 4.1m with a slight margin reduction of 1.6pp to 10.5% due toinvestment reluctance in the recycling/waste division and positive one-offsfrom the reversal of provisions in the previous year. We expect Vecoplan tostabilize on a plateau this year with a flat development in sales and aslight decrease in EBITDA. MAX confirmed its FY24e guidance of € 390-450m sales (eNuW: € 411m) and €31-38m EBITDA (eNuW: € 33m). This appears sensible in our view as itimplies a 5.7% top-line increase and a flat development in EBITDA atmidpoint. We reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 8.20, based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

