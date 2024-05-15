Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AGCompany Name: INDUS Holding AGISIN: DE0006200108Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 15.05.2024Target price: EUR 36.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrMixed Q1 results // strong FCF generation; chg. est. Topic: INDUS reported a mixed Q1 with sales below but EBIT above estimatesas well as strong free cashflow supported by a lower seasonal workingcapital increase. Q1 sales decreased by 9% yoy to € 410m (eNuW: € 434m) due to customers'current reluctance to buy and spend as a result of the weak German economy.Q1 EBIT was down 40% yoy to € 26.7m (eNuW: € 25.3m), implying a margin of6.5% (-3.4pp) driven by neg. op. leverage as well as pressure fromsignificantly higher wages and salaries. Mind you Q1 FY23 was anexceptionally strong quarter, which also benefited from decreased materialcosts within the Materials segment. Positive, while sales in theInfrastructure segment declined 6.8% yoy to € 132m, EBIT rose to € 11.4m(Q1 FY23: € 10.7m) supported by internal efficiency gains. Strong cash generation: Free cashflow in the first quarter came in at €6.1m (Q1 FY23: € 7.5) driven by a lower seasonal working capital increasedue to the stabilization of supply chains and lower procurement prices you, last years' FCF includes a € 14.4m one-time cash inflow from aproperty sale. FY guidance confirmed. Management confirmed its FY24e guidance of €1.85-1.95m (eNuW: € 1.85m) revenue and € 145-165m EBIT (eNuW: € 157m),despite the challenging start into the year, which was largely anticipatedby the market. In our view, the guidance seems plausible, however we expectsales to come in at the lower end of the guidance range due to anincreasing pressure on selling prices in the Materials segment. Inaddition, the outlook for the construction sector remains cautious, as theGerman construction industry federation (HDB) expects a 3.5% decline inreal-term sales in 2024. INDUS remains an attractive investment case and dividend-stock for themid-term. Mind you, management proposed a dividend of € 1.20 per share (AGMon 22 May), making INDUS an attractive dividend stock with a yield of 4.4%based on yesterday's closing price. Due to the divestment of the lossmakingautomotive business in FY23 and an ongoing solid operating business, weexpect a further dividend rise for the current fiscal year (eNuW: € 1.40). INDUS remains a BUY with an unchanged € 36 PT based on FCFY 2024e as (1)shares seem attractively valued trading at 4.7x EV/EBITDA 2024e, which is23% below the 10-year historical average, (2) INDUS is generatingdouble-digit ROCEs and (3) has a strong future dividend yield potential can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

