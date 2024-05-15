EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

H&R achieves solid first quarter figures and significantly exceeds same quarter of previous year

15.05.2024 / 09:42 CET/CEST

Press Release



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms preliminary figures for Q1-2024

Q1-24 significantly exceeds the same quarter of the previous year and leaves the weak Q1-23 well behind with EBITDA of EUR 21.3 million Salzbergen, Germany, May 15, 2024 . H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (in short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed the preliminary key figures for the start of the year. The company reported operative earnings (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses and depreciation, amortization and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 21.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 (same period in the previous year: EUR 14.3 million). Due to lower raw material prices and volumes, the past quarter delivered lower sales revenues of EUR 337.0 million (Q1-2023: EUR 349.0 million).

Key Figures for H&R KGaA: in € million Q1-2024 Q1-2023 - / +







Sales revenues 337.0 349.0 -12.0 Operative Earnings (EBITDA) 21.3 14.3 7.0 EBIT 6.8 0.5 6.3 Earnings before Income Taxes 3.6 -2.2 5.8 Net Profit attributable to Shareholders 1.5 -0.9 2.4 Earnings per Share (€) 0.04 -0.03 0.07 Operating Cash flow 11.4 48.5 -37.1 Free Cash flow -0.2 31.8 -32.0









31/3/24 31/12/23 - / + Balance Sheet Total 971.2 903.2 68.0 Equity 456.3 457.6 -1.3 Equity Ratio (in%) 47.0 50.7 -3.7



Key Figures for segments in Mio. € Q1-2024 Q1-2023 - / +







Sales revenues





ChemPharm Refining 206.8 219.5 -13.1 ChemPharm Sales 122.9 123.1 -0.2 Plastics 12.3 13.2 -0.9 Reconciliation -4.6 -6.7 2.1







EBITDA





ChemPharm Refining 10.5 5.7 4.8 ChemPharm Sales 10.9 6.4 4.5 Plastics 0.4 1.2 -0.8 Reconciliation -0.5 1.0 -1.5

For more detailed statements on the business and earnings development, especially the 2024 full-year expectations, the company refers to the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2024 published today, which is available for download at in the "Investor Relations" section.

Contact information: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390 e-mail: ... ;

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.



