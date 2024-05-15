|
H&R achieves solid first quarter figures and significantly exceeds same quarter of previous year
Press Release
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms preliminary figures for Q1-2024
Q1-24 significantly exceeds the same quarter of the previous year and leaves the weak Q1-23 well behind with EBITDA of EUR 21.3 million
Salzbergen, Germany, May 15, 2024 . H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (in short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed the preliminary key figures for the start of the year. The company reported operative earnings (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses and depreciation, amortization and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 21.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 (same period in the previous year: EUR 14.3 million). Due to lower raw material prices and volumes, the past quarter delivered lower sales revenues of EUR 337.0 million (Q1-2023: EUR 349.0 million).
Key Figures for H&R KGaA:
| in € million
| Q1-2024
| Q1-2023
| - / +
|
|
|
|
| Sales revenues
| 337.0
| 349.0
| -12.0
| Operative Earnings (EBITDA)
| 21.3
| 14.3
| 7.0
| EBIT
| 6.8
| 0.5
| 6.3
| Earnings before Income Taxes
| 3.6
| -2.2
| 5.8
| Net Profit attributable to Shareholders
| 1.5
| -0.9
| 2.4
| Earnings per Share (€)
| 0.04
| -0.03
| 0.07
| Operating Cash flow
| 11.4
| 48.5
| -37.1
| Free Cash flow
| -0.2
| 31.8
| -32.0
|
|
|
|
|
| 31/3/24
| 31/12/23
| - / +
| Balance Sheet Total
| 971.2
| 903.2
| 68.0
| Equity
| 456.3
| 457.6
| -1.3
| Equity Ratio (in%)
| 47.0
| 50.7
| -3.7
Key Figures for segments
| in Mio. €
| Q1-2024
| Q1-2023
| - / +
|
|
|
|
| Sales revenues
|
|
|
| ChemPharm Refining
| 206.8
| 219.5
| -13.1
| ChemPharm Sales
| 122.9
| 123.1
| -0.2
| Plastics
| 12.3
| 13.2
| -0.9
| Reconciliation
| -4.6
| -6.7
| 2.1
|
|
|
|
| EBITDA
|
|
|
| ChemPharm Refining
| 10.5
| 5.7
| 4.8
| ChemPharm Sales
| 10.9
| 6.4
| 4.5
| Plastics
| 0.4
| 1.2
| -0.8
| Reconciliation
| -0.5
| 1.0
| -1.5
For more detailed statements on the business and earnings development, especially the 2024 full-year expectations, the company refers to the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2024 published today, which is available for download at in the "Investor Relations" section.
Contact information:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
e-mail: ... ;
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
