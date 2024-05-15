Saudi Arabia’s AlUla and Petal Ads Partner to elevate the destination’s Presence and Visibility in the Chinese Market

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE: 15 May 2024 - Petal Ads, Huawei’s leading advertising platform, and AlUla – The ancient oasis City located in the north west of Saudi Arabia - have officially announced their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This landmark collaboration aims to significantly enhance AlUla's global presence and allure to Chinese tourists.

The MOU was signed by Ms. Melanie P. De Souza, Executive Director Destination Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, and Mr. Justin Chen, Global President of Petal Ads, Huawei Consumer Cloud, at AlUla stand at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024.

Leveraging the precise targeting capabilities of Huawei's advertising platform, Petal Ads, the partnership is poised to effectively engage with potential travelers, amplifying AlUla's appeal and positioning it as a must-visit destination for outbound Chinese tourists.

Commenting on this significant partnership, Ms. Melanie P. De Souza expressed her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to join forces with Petal Ads to showcase the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of AlUla to Chinese travelers. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to expand AlUla's global footprint and welcome more visitors to experience our extraordinary destination."She stated.

Petal Ads, known for its innovative marketing solutions and unparalleled reach, is equally excited about this collaboration. Mr. Justin Chen, Global President of Petal Ads, Huawei Consumer Cloud, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, "We are honored to partner with AlUla to promote this hidden gem to the Chinese market. Through our tailored advertising strategies and extensive media platforms, we are confident in our ability to capture the attention of Chinese travelers and inspire them to explore the wonders of AlUla."

This groundbreaking alliance signals the commitment from both parties to drive tourism growth and showcase AlUla's unique offerings to a global audience. The combined expertise of The Royal Commission for AlUla and Petal Ads promises a significant impact on AlUla's presence in the Chinese market.

This signing of MoU comes few weeks after AlUla launched its first ever global brand campaign under the theme “Forever Revitalising”, which encapsulates the essence of AlUla, presenting a refreshing and authentic perspective crafted to captivate travelers worldwide. With the ambition to be more than a traditional destination marketing campaign, the data-driven endeavor debuts across nine core global source markets in six languages, and will be integrated across multiple channels.





