Unifonic is bringing Conversational AI to the UAE at Seamless Middle East 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 14 May 2024- Unifonic, the leading conversations platform, and SaaS (Software as a Service) provider in the Middle East, is showcasing its evolution towards conversational artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engagement solutions at Seamless Middle East 2024. During its participation, Unifonic is exhibiting its customer journey automation suite and is underlining its commitment to revolutionising customer engagement through automation.

AI and machine learning technologies are reshaping businesses' communications with their customers. Amidst this transformation, Unifonic’s suite of software solutions, which will be showcased at the event, reflects its dedication to enhancing customer engagement and solidifying its position as a key player in the region’s communication ecosystem.

Driven by a vision to enhance customer relationships and elevate brand experiences, Unifonic introduces innovative solutions such as its AI-powered conversational chatbot, which is being exhibited at Seamless Middle East. This aligns with the visionary goal of ‘We the UAE 2031,’ fostering technological innovation and digital transformation across various industries in the region.

Unifonic enables clients to create omnichannel customer experiences that align with their digital transformation initiatives. By acquiring Sestek in 2022, Unifonic expanded its AI solutions offering, further augmenting its capabilities in AI-powered conversational suites. The company facilitates modern, reliable and efficient business messaging across diverse industries with no-code, automation and orchestration software.

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder of Unifonic said: “At Unifonic, we are setting new standards in enhancing customer engagement with conversational AI-powered automation in line with ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. Our aim is to provide safe and quality experiences, adhere to regulations, and build customer trust. Automation enables us to deliver efficient communication at scale while reducing costs and streamlining resources for our partners. Our conversational AI software ensures bespoke and seamless interactions across different channels, thus fostering long-term relationships.”

“Unifonic is at the forefront of the conversational AI revolution in the Middle East, showcasing the potential of AI in transforming customer interactions to be more engaging and responsive. Our latest innovations exhibited at Seamless Middle East 2024 highlight our commitment to helping businesses in the region redefine their communication strategies,” he added.

Unifonic’s adoption of conversational AI for automating customer journeys marks a transformative shift with wide-ranging impacts on businesses. By leveraging platforms including WhatsApp, Unifonic drives superior engagement and enhances performance marketing strategies. With its progressive approach, the company is poised to reshape customer experiences and restructure business communication.

Unifonic’s Conversational Marketing Automation enables businesses to engage in omnichannel conversations, integrate systems, and set triggers and events that lead to meaningful actions. This helps to boost confidence in digital marketing strategies. By performing detailed analysis and optimization, Unifonic provides comprehensive tracking for highly effective performance marketing campaigns on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Similarly, the company's ability to provide Customer Support Automation is transforming customer support through various automation techniques. By providing agents with a comprehensive view of conversations, purchase history, and other important attributes, the company enhances interactions and improves customer satisfaction. This highlights the positive impact of automated support on customer service.

Amid the fast-paced evolution of communication technologies, Unifonic’s customer engagement platform empowers brands to build connections effortlessly and instantly with customers across various channels. It helps companies leverage advanced technologies and a robust integration ecosystem for personalised omnichannel customer journeys.

The company offers unique services that go beyond the usual boundaries, creating a customized communication system that enhances the relationship between brands and customers. Furthermore, Unifonic's participation in Seamless Middle East 2024, with its focus on Conversational Marketing Automation and Customer Support Automation, underscores its proficiency in advanced customer engagement strategies that rely on strong SaaS integration and state-of-the-art technologies.

Unifonic’s participation in Seamless Middle East 2024, one of the region’s largest events focusing on payments, fintech, retail, and ecommerce innovations, highlights its key role as an innovator and leader in AI-powered communications. The event commenced on May 14, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) and will run until May 16, 2024.





