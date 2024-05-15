Today's markets analysis on behalf of Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 14th May 2024



The GCC stock markets were negative today as the ongoing earnings releases were mostly mixed, weighing negatively on market performance.



In Saudi Arabia, the stock market continued its declining trend with another negative session today. The performance across various sectors was predominantly negative, driven by continued mixed earnings reports. The energy sector was under pressure with Petro Rabigh reporting wider losses for the first quarter. Similarly, the banking sector also showed mostly negative results.



The Dubai stock market also experienced a negative performance today, erasing most of the gains from last week's rebound. The earnings released today were mixed. The real estate sector recorded strong losses.



The Abu Dhabi stock market mirrored the negative performance seen in other regions. The market continued to trend toward its lows of the year and could remain exposed to the downside.



The Qatari stock market was slightly negative today with leading stocks seeing mixed performances.





