Everything You Need to Know About Celiac Disease: Insights by Dietician Chhavi Nayyar

(MENAFN- Raidonnews) Celiac disease, an autoimmune condition affecting millions worldwide, is often misunderstood. To demystify this condition and offer clarity, Dietician Chhavi Nayyar provides comprehensive insights into its nature, symptoms, and management.



Understanding Celiac Disease



Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where the ingestion of gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley, triggers an immune response. This reaction damages the lining of the small intestine, leading to various health complications.



Avoiding Gluten: A Necessity



Individuals with celiac disease must rigorously avoid gluten-containing foods, including white bread, brown bread, bakery items, biscuits, daliya, semolina, and roti. Despite numerous products claiming to be "gluten-free," careful label reading is essential to ensure complete avoidance.



Recognizing Symptoms



Symptoms of celiac disease vary among individuals but commonly include diarrhea, fatigue, bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, constipation, and skin rashes. Early recognition of these signs is crucial for prompt management.



Diagnostic Procedures



Diagnosis of celiac disease typically involves two main tests: blood tests to detect specific antibodies and intestinal biopsies to assess damage to the small intestine lining. Prompt diagnosis enables timely intervention and management.



Leading a Healthy Life with Celiac Disease



Despite the challenges posed by celiac disease, individuals can lead fulfilling lives by adopting a gluten-free diet and lifestyle modifications. With proper guidance and support, managing celiac disease becomes manageable, allowing for improved health and well-being.











