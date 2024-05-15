Hot And Dusty Weather, Strong Wind Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will see scattered clouds to be partly cloudy at times with a chance of scattered light rain; and hot and dusty daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind at places and poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, to be partly cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea at first.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly at a speed of 08 -18 KT, reaching 25 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 08 - 18 KT, gusting to 22 KT at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 KM/ 2 KM or less at places daytime, while offshore, it will be 5 - 9 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 FT; while offshore, it will be 3 - 5 FT, rises to 7 FT at first.

MENAFN15052024000067011011ID1108214823