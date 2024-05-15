(MENAFN)

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has reiterated the United Kingdom's firm stance against any solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that involves perceived concessions to Moscow. In an interview with Times Radio, Shapps emphasized that Britain will not support agreements that it views as compromising Ukraine's territorial integrity or sovereignty.



London's position on the conflict has been steadfast, with the United Kingdom being one of the largest arms donors to Ukraine. Recent escalations in rhetoric have seen London assert that British-supplied weapons to Ukraine could potentially be utilized for attacks deep inside Russia. This stance has drawn ire from Moscow, leading to the summoning of the United Kingdom ambassador and warnings of possible retaliation.



Addressing concerns over the use of British weapons, Shapps confirmed that Kiev could employ such arms to target Russia's Crimean Peninsula. The defense secretary affirmed the United Kingdom 's stance on Crimea, considering it an "integral part of Ukraine" despite its annexation by Russia in 2014.



When questioned about the prospect of a negotiated settlement between Moscow and Kiev, Shapps unequivocally rejected the notion. He emphasized that the United Kingdom sees no merit in pressuring Ukraine to accept peace terms that entail relinquishing territory.



The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains highly contentious, with London firmly advocating for the preservation of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Despite territorial disputes and allegations of referendum irregularities, Kiev maintains its sovereignty claims over Crimea and other contested regions. As tensions persist, the United Kingdom 's unwavering stance underscores its commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of external pressures.

