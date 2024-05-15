(MENAFN) In a bid to bolster support for Ukraine amidst growing concerns over Russia's military advances, French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to provide an additional military aid package to Kiev in the coming weeks. The announcement follows Macron's recent call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, during which he reaffirmed France's commitment to assisting Ukraine in its defense against Russia's aggression.



A statement from the Elysee Palace emphasized Macron's determination to stand by Ukraine over the long term and collaborate with international partners to counter Russia's aggressive actions. While specific details regarding the nature and extent of the additional military aid were not disclosed, Macron's administration underscored its intention to support Ukraine's military efforts in the face of escalating tensions.



Macron's warning over the weekend highlighted the significant implications of Russian military success in Ukraine, stressing the importance of European solidarity in the face of such threats. The French president's remarks alluded to the possibility of NATO intervention in Ukraine, a notion that has been met with skepticism by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.



Amidst criticism from Russian officials regarding Macron's assertive stance, the French leader has remained steadfast in his commitment to defending Ukraine's sovereignty and ensuring the security of Europe. As tensions continue to escalate in the region, Macron's pledge of enhanced military support underscores France's determination to play a proactive role in addressing the crisis and standing in solidarity with its allies.

