Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check Rate Of One Sovereign Gold

The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,674 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,281 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram- Rs 6,674
8 gram- Rs 53, 392
10 gram - Rs 66,740
100 gram - Rs 6,67,400
1 gram- Rs 7,281
8 gram- Rs 58,248
10 gram - Rs 72,810
100 gram - Rs 7,28,100
1 gram- Rs 5,461
8 gram- Rs 43,688
10 gram - Rs 54,610
100 gram - Rs 5,46,100
