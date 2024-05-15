               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check Rate Of One Sovereign Gold


5/15/2024 4:00:41 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,674 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,281 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check Rate Of One Sovereign Gold Image

The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,674 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,281 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check Rate Of One Sovereign Gold Image

1 gram- Rs 6,674

8 gram- Rs 53, 392

10 gram - Rs 66,740

100 gram - Rs 6,67,400


Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check Rate Of One Sovereign Gold Image

1 gram- Rs 7,281

8 gram- Rs 58,248

10 gram - Rs 72,810

100 gram - Rs 7,28,100


Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check Rate Of One Sovereign Gold Image

1 gram- Rs 5,461

8 gram- Rs 43,688

10 gram - Rs 54,610

100 gram - Rs 5,46,100

MENAFN15052024007385015968ID1108214787


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search