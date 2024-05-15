Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check Rate Of One Sovereign Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,674 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,281 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,674 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,281 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,674

8 gram- Rs 53, 392

10 gram - Rs 66,740

100 gram - Rs 6,67,400

1 gram- Rs 7,281

8 gram- Rs 58,248

10 gram - Rs 72,810

100 gram - Rs 7,28,100



1 gram- Rs 5,461

8 gram- Rs 43,688

10 gram - Rs 54,610

100 gram - Rs 5,46,100

